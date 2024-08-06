Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has warned his old club they could be about to make a big transfer mistake, despite being convinced that a first Premier League title in more than 20 years is just around the corner.

The north London outfit have finished as runners-up to Manchester City in each of the last two campaigns, but have already strengthened again this summer.

David Raya has now signed on a permanent basis from Brentford, while Euro 2024 star Riccardo Calafiori has joined from Bologna as an option to play both centre-back and left-back.

A new forward remains on the agenda while strengthening in midfield has been deemed a priority by Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu.

Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino has been identified as the top target for Arteta’s engine room to partner Declan Rice, with recent reports suggesting that an agreement is imminent.

Merino not an obvious need for Arsenal

Gallas, however, believes the signing of the Spain international is not one his old club needs to be making and that a new No.9 has to be the final piece of the jigsaw for Arsenal.

“Arsenal don’t need to sign Mikel Merino when they have Declan Rice who can play in that role, the former Gunners’ skipper told Genting Casino. “I don’t think Arsenal need another midfielder. They need a striker and maybe a winger.

“I’m sticking by my prediction of Arsenal winning the title but they still need a top class striker that can go and score them 20 goals in the Premier League.

“The only issue is that they haven’t signed that striker yet, despite coming so close to being champions last season.

“They got that close without having a striker who could score 20 goals, Manchester City won it because they have Erling Haaland. You have to have a player like that.

“With Gabriel Jesus, he has injuries and isn’t consistent enough. I’m also not convinced by Kai Havertz, he scored goals but many were penalties, they need to buy a striker.

“I hope Gabriel Jesus can be the play to fire Arsenal to the title and it’s Mikel Arteta who sees him in training everyday – but I don’t think he has what it takes to score 20 goals.

“He didn’t do it at Manchester City and hasn’t done it at Arsenal, I’m not sure he can do it this season either.”

In terms of the club’s striker hunt, the Gunners are thought to be in the mix alongside north London rivals Tottenham for the signature of Bournemouth frontman Dominic Solanke.

The England international could cost in the region of £65m, but that is still cheaper than the prices being quoted for other targets like Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal begin the new Premier League campaign with a game against Wolves at The Emirates on August 17.