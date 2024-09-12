Arsenal have been warned that defeat at Tottenham on Sunday in the north London derby could prematurely end their bid to win the Premier League title, though Mikel Arteta has been praised for signing Raheem Sterling in a deal that may have “created a monster”.

The Gunners have finished the last two seasons as Premier League runners-up, taking four-time reigning champions Manchester City all the way to the final day of the season last time out. And after a strong summer window that saw Arsenal bring in four major signings in David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino and, on deadline day itself, Sterling, expectation levels have risen that this could finally be their year.

However, Arteta’s side go into Sunday’s resumption of Premier League duties against Spurs with a whole manner of concerns.

Star midfielder Declan Rice sits out the game through suspension, having seen red for two yellow cards last time out against Brighton.

And with Merino sustaining a shoulder injury shortly after signing, and with skipper Martin Odegaard also a doubt after picking up an ankle strain while playing for Norway in midweek, the Gunners’ engine room could suddenly look a little brittle.

“This North London derby is a must-win for both Arsenal and Tottenham so early on this season. You can imagine if Arsenal were to lose, that’d be their hopes of winning the league over already,” Graeme Souness told the Up Front podcast.

Souness was joined by Troy Deeney, who also feels Sunday’s game is a must-win for the Gunners.

Deeney said: “Arsenal are without Declan Rice and Mikel Merino in midfield on Sunday, which is going to take a massive toll on their squad – this is a must-win game for them. Manchester City don’t look like they’re slowing down, they’re getting better and better. They’ve still got the likes of John Stones to add back into the team – their best players are still yet to come.”

Signing of Sterling could prove Arsenal masterstroke

Despite the pressure being stacked on their shoulders ahead of Sunday’s game, Souness reckons the addition of Sterling to the Arsenal ranks will massively enhance their prospects.

And the fiery Scot claims the winger will have an enormous point to prove after being forced out at Chelsea.

“Giving Raheem Sterling away to Arsenal was bad business from Chelsea,” said Souness. “They’re bringing in all these young players on long contracts and Sterling suddenly becomes surplus to requirements. I think Arsenal now have a fully motivated, angry Sterling with a point to prove.

“I’ve been critical of their spending and the direction of the football club, but I think Chelsea are creating a monster for themselves. These players will go for next-to-nothing, and they’ll have to pay them to go. Jadon Sancho, who they’ve got in to replace him, is not as good – he’s just a name on a team sheet.”

Deeney also agreed that the addition of Sterling is a positive for the Gunners, and having a player with winning experience among the squad will bolster their title chances this season.

Deeney said: “The addition of Sterling is a massive upside for Arsenal. From a purely footballing point of view, he’s a winner. He knows the style of football needed to win which he learned under Pep Guardiola at Man City.

“Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, who both play on that left hand side, will be looking at the addition of Sterling and think, ‘hold on a second, we need to step up here’. With the greatest respect to Trossard, I don’t think he’s on Sterling’s level. Sterling can also play on that right-hand-side to give Bukayo Saka a break because he tired towards the end of last season.”

Sterling not the only new attacker on Arsenal radar

Meanwhile, the Gunners have on Thursday been linked with two new transfer targets currently shining bright in Europe.

First up, reports from TuttoJuve claim the Gunners are ‘in the front row’ over a deal to sign Jonathan David with his contract at Lille expiring next summer and with the Canadian’s wage demands well within Arsenal’s reach.

Having scored a sizeable 124 goals throughout his career, it is easy to see why David is in such high demand and with the striker already making clear his desire to test his game in the Premier League.

In addition, the north London side have also been linked with a move for Marcus Thuram, with InterLive suggesting Arteta plans to use Gabriel Jesus as the bait to help lure the Inter Milan frontman to Emirates Stadium as part of a high-profile swap.

Mikel Arteta record in north London derby

Since taking charge at Arsenal in December 2019, Arteta has led Arsenal into battle on nine previous occasions.

In those nine games, he has tasted victory five times, lost three – including his first two games against them – and drawn on the other occasion.

That gives him in a 55.55% win percentage record so far.

Here are the other key stats from the north London derby since Arteta took charge.

Played 9, won 5, draws 1, losses 3

Goals scored: 16. Goals conceded 14.

Biggest win: 3-1 (on 26 September 2021 and 1 October 2022 – both at Emirates Stadium)

Heaviest loss: 3-0 (on 12 May 2022 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Longest unbeaten run: four games (from 12 May 2022 to present)

Arsenal record at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium under Arteta: Played 5, won 2, draws 0, lost 3

Arsenal record v Spurs at Emirates Stadium under Arteta: Played 4, won 3, draws 1, lost 0

Sunday’s game marks the start of a hectic period for Arsenal who travel to Tottenham, Atalanta and Manchester City in the space of just a week.

The early period, particularly both Premier League games, will be early markers for the season ahead.