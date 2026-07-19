Following the injury sustained by William Saliba, Arsenal are known to have eyes on Ezri Konsa, but could struggle to land him and therefore want a Spanish centre-back.

The Gunners had by far the best defence in the Premier League last season. The 27 goals they conceded were eight fewer than second-placed Manchester City, and the centre-back partnership of Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes played a large part in that.

It will be a worry for Arsenal, then, that Saliba has suffered a back fracture which is likely to keep him out until around the New Year.

The Premier League champions are looking at defensive reinforcements, with TEAMtalk aware that Konsa is among them.

The Sun states that as sporting director Andrea Berta likes to assess multiple targets, alongside Konsa, Real Sociedad’s Jon Martin is on the radar.

While Konsa is believed to be the favoured option, Martin could prove a prudent choice as his signing would surely be easier on the finances at the Emirates.

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Arsenal target Konsa causes issues

TEAMtalk is aware that Konsa has shot up Arsenal’s shortlist since Saliba’s injury.

The Villa man is now seen to be a serious target, having been considered for some time, but previous reports suggest there’s a barrier to that signing.

Indeed, it’s been said that the Midlands club value the England centre-back at £60million.

At the time of that report in the first days of July, it was said Arsenal were not willing to pay that sort of fee for Konsa, who’s contracted at Villa for another two years.

Whether their view has changed beyond Saliba’s injury, with the knowledge they need to replace him, remains to be seen.

If not, then Martin, a 20-year-old with only 39 LaLiga appearances in his career so far, would surely be cheaper, but whether he’d be able to step into Saliba’s shoes is a big question.

With Konsa, there’s the benefit of a 28-year-old international centre-back with 231 games of Premier League experience.

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