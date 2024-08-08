Arsenal have revived a transfer that looked to be on life support and a compromise over the transfer fee and payment structure will help seal a lucrative deal.

The Gunners have signed David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori to permanent deals and remain intent on making Mikel Merino major acquisition number three.

Personal terms on a four-year contract have been agreed with the 28-year-old. A transfer fee hasn’t yet been agreed, though talks regarding that subject are continuing to take place.

Merino plays for Real Sociedad who look on course to lose fellow midfielder, Martin Zubimendi, to Liverpool.

However, that move doesn’t appear like it will prevent Merino from leaving as well given the Arsenal target has entered the final year of his contract.

As such, Real Sociedad are under pressure to sell Merino this summer or they’ll run the risk of losing a highly saleable asset for nothing.

To fund the Merino move, Arsenal sold Emile Smith Rowe to Fulham for £34m (£27m plus £7m in add-ons).

Elsewhere, Arsenal remain in the hunt for a new striker and both room and funds could be freed up for that addition by offloading Eddie Nketiah to Marseille.

Marseille gunning for explosive new strikeforce

Roberto De Zerbi’s side have agreed personal terms with Nketiah, though recently saw a sizeable €27m/£23.25m bid rejected.

Taking to X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stated Arsenal are demanding €35m/£30m plus a sell-on clause for the academy graduate.

Marseille have already signed Mason Greenwood this summer and upon seeing their bid for Nketiah turned down, turned their attention to Youssoufa Moukoko of Borussia Dortmund.

A loan move that contains an option to buy is being explored and the striker has already said yes to joining the Ligue 1 powerhouse.

A move for Lens frontman, Elye Wahi, was also explored, leading to reports in France claiming the Nketiah move had collapsed.

However, according to a fresh update from Romano, Nketiah could still sign with Marseille in what would be a lucrative sale for the Gunners.

Indeed, the proceeds from the sales of homegrown stars are logged as pure profit on the balance sheets and greatly enhance a club’s spending power.

Edu compromise to push Nketiah sale through

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano claimed talks between Arsenal and Marseille regarding the transfer fee and payment terms have re-opened.

“A lot continues to be written about the Eddie Nketiah and Marseille situation, so I thought I’d once again clarify my understanding of this saga here,” Romano said.

“From what I know, Arsenal are open to re-discussing terms with Marseille after initially rejecting a €27m bid and asking for €35m, plus a sell-on clause. Now they can be open to discuss and negotiate different structure.

“The precise asking price is not something clear yet but the two clubs have been in touch again and Arsenal can be open to discuss terms with OM.

“Nketiah had already agreed on personal terms, so no issue there, and it’s now on the clubs to reach an agreement.”

In a separate update on X, Romano confirmed Marseille’s loan move for Moukoko would be a completely separate affair to their Nketiah pursuit.

As such, it’s entirely possible Marseille sign all three of Greenwood, Nketiah and Moukoko.

