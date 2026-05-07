Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is now a confirmed Arsenal summer transfer, according to Sky Sports, but we understand that the Gunners have no chance of signing him.

The Gunners’ season has sparked back into life over the past week after they moved into the Champions League final and regained control of the Premier League title race.

Arsenal overcame Atletico Madrid 1-0 in a tense second leg of their Champions League semi-final clash to move through to the final – where they will face PSG on May 30 in Budapest – with a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Manchester City’s 3-3 draw against Everton has also given Arsenal complete control of the title race with the Gunners five points ahead of Pep Guardiola’s side, who now only have one game in hand. Mikel Arteta’s side now stand on the brink of greatness.

Sky Sports have revealed that Arsenal have already bagged around £122m in extra cash from their run in the Champions League and are set to claim another £10m if they beat PSG in the final.

Arsenal could use that money to attempt to sign one of PSG’s players with the extra funds a huge boost ahead of the summer transfer window.

On how the Gunners plan to spend their money in the summer and interest in Kvaratskhelia, a Sky Sports report adds: ‘Arsenal are not in a position where they have to sell before they can buy, but they approach this summer knowing sales will be necessary over the course of the window, with sustainability a priority.

‘The Gunners are considering Paris Saint-Germain’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon for the left wing position. They are also keen on Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, who shone against Arsenal in last week’s first leg in Madrid.’

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Arsenal have no chance of signing Kvaratskhelia – sources

However, sources told our reporter Fraser Fletcher on March 13 that Arsenal have no chance of signing Kvaratskhelia in the summer as the Premier League does hold certain appeal for the Georgia international.

Sources close to the player have underlined the player’s happiness in Paris and why it would take an almost unattainable offer to convince PSG to sell a star who is still under contract for another three years.

Steven Gerrard was blown away by the PSG winger in the French club’s 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich in their Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday evening.

Gerrard said on TNT Sports: “In with a shout for man of the match, for sure. Just so powerful, so dangerous.

“He can go both ways, but it’s also the other side of the game. A lot of wingers, they only want to do the side of the game when they have got the ball at their feet. They want to do the exciting things. They want to create and score.

“This guy does the lot. He works hard, he tackles, he fights. He can create, he can score.

“He’s the best winger in the world right now. There’s no one better than him. he’s the best winger in the world right now.”

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed what TEAMtalk were told in March by insisting that Kvaratskhelia “wants to continue” at the Parc des Princes.

Romano said on his YouTube channel at the end of April: “On Kvaratskhelia, we had rumours about Premier League clubs, Arsenal and more.

“I always told you, guys, that Kvaratskhelia basically just arrived at Paris Saint-Germain almost one year ago.

“It was January 2025, so he spent just 13, 14, 15 months at Paris Saint-Germain.

“Not a long time, and Kvaratskhelia is very happy at PSG.

“Today, an interview with the father of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has announced his decision – he wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain, no plans to change, no plans to leave.

“And Kvaratskhelia is taking an official position. He wants to continue at Paris Saint-Germain.”

Ahead of the Champions League final, two pundits have clashed over whether a ‘best in the league’ Arsenal star should get the nod to start the Budapest-staged showpiece.

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