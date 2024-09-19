Arsenal transfer decision ‘wasn’t easy’ for Saka, after Arteta admitted hard talk with star

Bukayo Saka has admitted that seeing Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah leave Arsenal “wasn’t easy”, while Mikel Arteta stated he “really felt” having to let one of the stars go.

Saka came through into the Gunners first team with Smith Rowe. Both men began to star with the north London outfit at the same time, but three years later, Smith Rowe is playing for Fulham instead.

His friend and former team-mate has admitted that the attacking-midfielder’s exit, along with the departures of Nelson and Nketiah, have been hard on him.

“Yeah, I’m not going to lie, I’ve missed them a bit you know,” he told Men in Blazers.

“Since I came into the first-team they were kind of like my big brothers with the way they welcomed me and stuff like that.

“So yeah, it wasn’t easy to see them all go, but at the same time, I’m really happy for them because they’re three top, top players with so much quality and I’m sure they’re going to shine in the Premier League this year.”

The decision to let go of Smith Rowe was also not easy on Arteta, the manager admitted.

“When I had the talk with Emile, I really felt it,” Arteta said.

“First of all because I have huge gratitude because he came into the team at a tough moment. I think he was the player that made our supporters and the team click, in a way. I don’t know how to explain it but that was my feeling.”

Saka and Smith Rowe grew together

Smith Rowe is just a year older than Saka, and joined Arsenal as a 10-year-old, with Saka already in the academy, having been there since he was seven.

The pair fully broke through into the first team in 2021/22, having played sporadically the season prior.

Smith Rowe scored 10 goals and assisted another two in 33 Premier League games that season.

Meanwhile, Saka played every single league game, scoring 11 goals and assisting another seven.

After they began to thrive for their boyhood club together, it’s not hard to see how the change, with Smith Rowe leaving after all those years, has been hard on Saka.

Arsenal looking to recruit

Having lost a number of former academy stars, Arsenal will look to improve their side with players from elsewhere.

It’s believed they will scout Girona pair Miguel Gutierrez and Viktor Tsygankov in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk sources state they have five strikers on their radar, including Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko and Jonathan David.

Angel Gomes is also on their radar, but he is being tracked by a number of big Premier League sides at the moment.

How are the departed stars faring

After leaving Arsenal, all three of the departing academy stars have found early success with their new clubs.

Smith Rowe has played a consistent role with Fulham, and already has a goal and an assist under his belt at his new home.

Also with the Cottagers, Nelson has scored his first goal, in an EFL Cup tie with Preston.

Nketiah has also bagged in the League Cup, notching the opener in a 2-1 victory over QPR for Crystal Palace.

Each man will be hopeful they can continue starring, now that they should be bigger fish at their respective clubs, rather than having smaller roles at Arsenal, given the talent at Arteta’s disposal.

