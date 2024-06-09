Arsenal transfer in the works as 14-goal striker who starred in Europe poised for exit

Arsenal striker Mika Biereth could be on the move again this summer

An Arsenal striker could be on his way to Belgium during the summer transfer window after impressing out on loan in Austria this past season.

Gunners frontman Mika Biereth is the player in question, with Club Brugge in the market for an attacker as they look for a replacement for Igor Thiago.

That’s according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who reports that Biereth is one of the names being considered as a straight replacement for Thiago, who is leaving to join Brentford.

Biereth hit 14 goals and notched nine assists with Sturm Graz last season while also impressing in the Europa Conference League with three strikes in four outings.

The report states that Graz are keen on landing the 21-year-old Dane on a permanent basis, although no agreement has yet been struck for the player who will return to north London for now.

At this stage, it’s unclear what Arsenal‘s long-term plans are for Biereth and whether they would prefere to loan him out again to gain more experience.

Biereth unlikely to be handed Arsenal chance

The forward is certainly not expected to be pushing for a first-team squad spot, especially with Mikel Arteta known to be in the market for a new No.9 this summer.

Brugge are, however, expected to keep watching the player’s situation with a view to making a significant move for the player if they get the green light to do so.

The Belgian club’s need for a new forward is paramount given they are losing Thiago after the Brazilian agreed to move to the Bees.

The 22-year-old striker scored 29 goals in 55 games in all competitions last summer to fully earn his switch to the Premier League for a club-record £30million fee.

