Arsenal are competing with Chelsea for the stunning signing of Juventus ace Kenan Yildiz, as per a report, while the Gunners also hold strong interest in an AC Milan star.

Arsenal are expected to have a quiet January window after spending over £250million in the summer. This will see them save money ready for another attack on the transfer market in summer 2026.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has built a fantastic squad, but there are a few tweaks that could be made ahead of next season to help Mikel Arteta potentially win more silverware.

Berta is on the hunt for a versatile new forward who can replace Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing while also being able to operate in several other attacking positions. The Gunners could bring in a younger goalkeeper to provide David Raya and Kepa Arrizabalaga with extra competition, too.

According to CaughtOffside, Juve’s Yildiz is the main attacker Arsenal are pursuing.

Arsenal are on alert as Yildiz’s situation at Juve has been described as ‘delicate’. He wants a bumper new contract to reward his status as one of Serie A’s superstars, but Juve have so far been unwilling to meet his wage demands.

If the two parties fail to reach an agreement, then Yildiz could push for a blockbuster transfer to the Premier League next summer.

The report names Arsenal and Chelsea as the Premier League sides leading the chase for the Turkish gem. Arsenal are ‘firmly in contention’ to complete a deal and have made ‘direct contact’ with his agent, Jorge Mendes.

Berta is ‘prepared to move quickly’ if it emerges Juve will be unable to tie Yildiz down to fresh terms. A switch to the Emirates ‘appeals to Yildiz and his camp’, due to the success of Arteta’s project and Arsenal’s ability to improve technically gifted forwards.

Arsenal are providing Chelsea with ‘competition’ for the 20-year-old’s capture. Chelsea are ‘watching developments closely’ as they hold long-term interest in the player.

Enzo Maresca’s side made a €70million (£61.5m) approach for Yildiz last summer, which was rejected as Juve are holding out for at least €90m (£79m).

Yildiz is not the only Serie A star Arsenal are keen on, as Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport report that they are also ‘very interested’ in Milan goalkeeper Lorenzo Torriani.

Kenan Yildiz, Lorenzo Torriani both on Arsenal shortlist

The 20-year-old left a huge impression on Arsenal officials when he incredibly saved three penalties during a pre-season friendly between the two sides in July.

Torriani would be open to a transfer as he is not currently in line for first-team minutes at Milan.

The Rossoneri’s No 1 and captain, Mike Maignan, is expected to leave in 2026, though the club would rather sign an experienced replacement than promote Torriani.

Milan previously rejected a €10m (£9m) offer for Torriani, so Arsenal would have to eclipse that bid to secure his services.

Returning to Yildiz, we revealed on December 3 that Arsenal and Chelsea are keeping close tabs on his contract talks, with no progress having been made by Juve so far.

We understand Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in bringing the 2024 Golden Boy Web award winner to the Premier League.

Arsenal transfer news: Milan revenge; Gyokeres decision

Meanwhile, Milan could respond to Arsenal’s pursuit of Torriani by pushing to take a Gunners forward to Italy.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for a new centre-forward amid concerns Viktor Gyokeres is not the elite goalscorer they need.

But a report states Berta will place his trust in Gyokeres, prioritising a different signing instead.