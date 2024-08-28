Arsenal have decided to keep an exit-linked star despite interest from two clubs and concerns over his game-time, though a second exit on favourable terms is roaring towards completion.

With Mikel Merino announced as Arsenal’s newest recruit on Tuesday, the remainder of the summer transfer window at the Emirates is likely to revolve around exits.

Arsenal do have an agreement in place with Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia. However, the 23-year-old will only arrive if Aaron Ramsdale is offloaded.

Elsewhere, the future of Jakub Kiwior looked like it would lay away from north London following the arrival of Riccardo Calafiori.

Calafiori effectively represents a direct upgrade on Kiwior, with both players left-footed defenders who can play left-back or left centre-back.

Furthermore, the return to fitness of Jurrien Timber – who started at left-back in the 2-0 victory over Aston Villa – has shunted Kiwior even further down the pecking order.

Kiwior remains highly rated in Italy on the back of the superb spell with Spezia that earned him his move to the Emirates in the first place.

What’s more, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed Kiwior was left out of Arsenal’s squad for the opening game of the season against Wolves due to a ‘technical decision.’

In this window especially, clubs and managers have often used the term ‘technical decision’ when explaining why exit-linked stars are missing from the squad.

In effect, it means clubs don’t want to jeopardise a player’s potential sale through picking up an injury while playing.

“Jakub Kiwior, out of Arsenal squad for technical decision, no injury,” reported Romano back on August 17.

“He could still leave before the end of the transfer window but nothing close yet with any club, I’m told. Open situation.”

However, according to two fresh updates, Arsenal have performed a U-turn and decided to retain Kiwior until the January window at least.

Jakub Kiwior stays, but will he play?

The news was initially broken by Polish journalist Tomasz Włodarczyk who stated on X: “Jakub Kiwior is 99 percent staying at Arsenal – that is the message before the last days of the summer transfer window.

“The Gunners defender has not been given the green light to leave the club at this time.”

Transfer guru Romano subsequently suggested it is now 100 percent assured that Kiwior stays.

Also reporting on X, Romano declared: “Arsenal have informed Jakub Kiwior and his camp that he’s not for sale.

“Despite interest from Villarreal and Bologna on loan move, Arsenal want to keep Kiwior at the club. Decision made as [Tomasz Włodarczyk] has reported today.”

Kiwior’s outlook for regular minutes looks decidedly bleak.

Calafiori, Timber, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu are all battling for minutes at left-back. Gabriel Magalhaes is the No 1 pick at left centre-back where Calafiori and Timber can also deputise too.

However, strength in depth is vital for every club hoping to challenge on multiple fronts and if injuries hit, Kiwior will be ready to step in when required.

Arsenal secure favourable terms in Eddie Nketiah sale

One exit that will cross the line is the sale of Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace.

Nketiah courted interest from numerous clubs including Marseille, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

However, it is a stay in London that now awaits for Nketiah who has agreed personal terms with the Eagles.

Palace had initially explored signing Nketiah on loan with an obligation to buy attached.

That structure of deal wasn’t to Arsenal’s liking who greatly preferred a permanent sale before the August 30 deadline.

Arsenal’s persistence has paid off, with Nketiah poised to complete a transfer worth £30m (£25m plus £5m in add-ons).

A medical has been scheduled and barring any late hitches, Arsenal will get the sale they craved.

