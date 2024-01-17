Arsenal transfer ON and rushing toward completion, with move possible in any of three guises

There is growing confidence Arsenal will complete a defender transfer this month and talks are in full swing, while the move is being aided by the fact a deal in three different guises is possible.

There’s been a lack of action at the Emirates so far this month, with Arsenal’s ability to sign new players hamstrung by conforming to the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

Arsenal spent north of £200m on the likes of Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz last summer. As such, the well is dry unless funds are freed up through player sales.

On that front, the Daily Mail bring news of forgotten right-back, Cedric Soares, closing in on leaving the Gunners for good.

The 32-year-old has made just two appearances for Arsenal this term. Neither came in the Premier League.

His right-back position is now firmly in the possession of Ben White. Timber (when fit), and Takehiro Tomiyasu will provide cover, while Thomas Partey was also trialled in the position earlier this season.

Per the Mail, Cedric – who is out of contract in the summer – has emerged as a serious January transfer target for Besiktas.

The Turkish giant are understood to be in talks with Arsenal who are receptive to severing ties with the defender this month.

The report states that while the finer details of the move are still to be agreed, progress is being made and an agreement is getting closer.

That tallies with TEAMtalk’s own information and we’ve been told Besiktas are increasingly certain they’ll forge an agreement for Cedric.

Three methods of exit possible for Cedric

Regarding in what guise Cedric would join Besiktas, the Mail state three methods of transfer are all in play.

Firstly, Cedric could join Besiktas this month in a permanent deal. Such a move may come with a nominal fee or may in fact be a free transfer.

Alternatively, Besiktas could loan Cedric for six months and then sign the player outright when he becomes a free agent at season’s end.

Finally, Besiktas may be content to wait until the summer and simply forge a pre-contract agreement that would see the right-back move to Turkey in June.

Given Cedric is in the last six months of his Arsenal deal, he’s free to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs at any time.

