Arsenal transfer in sight for Gyokeres with life beyond Amorim on the horizon for £84m star

A move to Arsenal is seen as a realistic possibility for Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal are pushing to try and land the Premier League trophy ahead of serial winners Manchester City and have yet again found themselves in a title race.

They have some key players who have grown into some of the best in the world but are still missing one star in a key position.

Arsenal’s sporting director Edu is evaluating several centre-forward targets ahead of the January window and sources have confirmed that the Gunners are continuing contact and observation of one target in particular.

Viktor Gyokeres is a top option for the club and his situation has changed dramatically after Manchester United struck to take Sporting CP’s manager to Old Trafford.

The Swedish striker has a very strong relationship with Ruben Amorim and he was a major reason for him staying at Sporting this season, so much so he questioned him about leaving when talks with United began.

The manager’s exit opens the door for a number of the club’s stars to look for bigger moves elsewhere.

Former Coventry forward Gyokeres is now looking at options and London is a realistic possibility for the summer of 2025.

Arsenal are extremely keen to add a world-class No.9 in the coming windows but do not want to overspend in January and may wait until the end of the campaign to make official moves.

This is when they would be more willing to spend the £84million required to get Gyokeres out of Portugal.

The striker previously confirmed the clause in his contract stating in an interview: “Yes, the release clause into my contract is high as it’s worth €100m (£84m/$108.5m)… but I’m happy at Sporting, so there’s no problem.”

The Liga Portugal side have been clear they want the full clause to consider selling the man who has been so key to their success in recent seasons.

Gyokeres joined Sporting from Coventry for £17.5m last summer and has scored an incredible 52 goals in 57 appearances for them so far, as well as contributing 18 assists.

Arsenal round-up: Gunners told to go for Prem striker

Though Gyokeres features heavily on their recruitment list, Arsenal have been told by Patrick Vieira that Jhon Duran is a good fit for them.

He stated the Colombian is the “right player” for the north London outfit given his varying skillset.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are said to be “very interested” in the signing of Leroy Sane, who it’s believed is more likely to end up there than at Newcastle.

Diogo Costa is once again being linked with a move to the Emirates, too, with a fresh £25million move for the Spanish goalkeeper being eyed.

Gyokeres v Havertz