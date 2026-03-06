A rumoured Arsenal move will not take shape after the player’s club confirmed he’s signed a new contract instead.

Arsenal may yet win the Premier League title this season, but the squad they enter the 2026/27 campaign with is shaping up to be even stronger.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a new striker to compete with Viktor Gyokeres is on the agenda. Additions will also be sought in central midfield and at right-back.

Regarding the midfield option, Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali is a confirmed target and would make an instant impact at The Emirates.

However, CaughtOffside recently brought news of Arsenal looking at a younger option – Brighton’s 20-year-old Jack Hinshelwood.

The classy midfielder has risen through the ranks on the south coast and is now believed to be valued in the £40m-£45m range by Brighton.

Transfer interest in the England Under-21 international is rampant, with CaughtOffside stating it was particularly strong from Arsenal and Manchester City.

However, Brighton have laid all transfer talk to rest by announcing Hinshelwood has signed a new and improved contract at The AMEX.

Hinshelwood was previously contracted until 2028, but his new deal has added an extra year, meaning he’s locked down until 2029. Naturally, there’s a handy pay bump involved too.

Responding to the coup, Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said: “I am delighted we have secured Jack’s future here. He has a very bright future ahead of him, and continues to grow and develop all the time.

“Jack is the ideal role model for our academy players and is a fantastic reflection of the hard work the academy staff have put in with him over his time here.

“After making his breakthrough at such a young age, he was already fully integrated into the first team when I arrived and he is growing into a leader in the dressing room.

“We are delighted he has signed this new longer contract with the club.”

News of Brighton retaining Hinshelwood will be particularly warmly received by Seagulls fans right now after tempers flared between Brighton and Arsenal earlier this week.

Arsenal’s ‘anti-football’ approach when the two clubs squared off got under Hurzeler’s skin, with the young manager declaring after the defeat: “Only one team tried to play football”.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Arsenal news – DONE DEAL / Surprise exit? / Leon Goretzka

In other news, a second source has backed up our reporting on Arsenal sealing their first big signing of the upcoming summer, though a report claims a very high profile exit is now on the cards.

Elsewhere, Arsenal have no choice but to sanction a ‘lucrative sale’ in this summer’s transfer window and five stars are at risk, though TEAMtalk can reveal that one of those stars still has Mikel Arteta’s support and is open to extending his deal.

Finally, Leon Goretzka is ready to join Arsenal in the summer transfer window and believes that he could win the Champions League with the Gunners, according to a reliable German source, who has also revealed Tottenham’s chances of signing the Bayern Munich midfielder.