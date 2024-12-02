Jakub Kiwior reportedly has ’10 clubs’ chasing him, and three have already approached Arsenal to discuss a deal, who will cost more than was last reported.

Kiwior has struggled to find his way into the Gunners’ starting XI for most of the time he’s been at the club. Since joining part way through 2022/23, he has made just 48 appearances.

Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba are the clear favourite centre-back pair, while Riccardo Calafiori has overtaken Kiwior in the left-back stakes.

The Pole could therefore move on, with a host of sides in the mix for him.

According to Caught Offside, the chasing pack includes as many as ’10 clubs’. Those are: Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli, Atalanta, Fiorentina, Bologna, Sevilla, Villarreal, and Marseille.

Milan, Napoli and Sevilla are all said to have approached Arsenal to discuss a deal, with the latter pair only wanting Kiwior on loan.

If he is to leave, the Pole will reportedly command a fee of, at the highest, €45million (£37.3m/$47.3m).

More approaches to Arsenal

A previous report from another outlet stated that Napoli and Fiorentina had approached Arsenal.

As such, it’s fair to assume Serie A leaders Napoli are definitely keen to land Kiwior.

However, that same report suggested the Gunners would be willing to let the defender go for €20million (£17m/$21.5m).

There is a big disparity between that value and the recently reported one, but after he was signed for €24million (£20m/$25.3m) it may be more likely that they would land a fee somewhere on the lower end of those two figures, given Kiwior has not played regularly.

Arsenal round-up: Striker move considered

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin out of contract at Everton at the end of this season, Arsenal have reportedly considered signing him.

Another player confirmed to be on their radar by an insider is Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has fired a warning to Arsenal, stating he feels “energised” ahead of a game against them.

But United themselves could be worried, after former Tottenham man Jermain Defoe likened Arsenal’s current side to the Invincibles.

“The way Arsenal are playing at the minute it reminds me of the Invincibles, when you had that Thierry Henry, Ashley Cole, Robert Pires where they always vacated that left-hand side of the pitch, very unselfish,” he said.

