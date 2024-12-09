Arsenal are reportedly prepared to pay up to £54million to land Brighton striker Joao Pedro, who has also recently been linked to Premier League table-toppers Liverpool.

The Gunners have made do with Kai Havertz up top this season. The German has played more minutes than every other Arsenal outfield player to this point.

However, that he began his career at the Emirates in midfield suggests if there was another striker in the side, he could be utilised elsewhere.

Arsenal have been linked with many star strikers amid their push for the Premier League title in recent seasons.

The latest links, as per Fichajes, are to Brighton’s Pedro. The report states his appeal to European clubs is increasing amid current form – four goals and three assists this season.

Arsenal would reportedly be willing to pay up to €65million (£53.8m/$68.7m) for him, which is said to reflect the level of confidence they have in the Brazilian’s potential.

Indeed, it’s believed he could be a fundamental piece in their fight for titles.

Liverpool also linked with Pedro

Arsenal could be forced to fight for the signing of Pedro, though.

A journalist recently suggested Premier League leaders Liverpool are exploring a January move for the Brighton man.

Indeed, it’s been widely suggested that Reds striker Darwin Nunez is failing to impress to a point where the club want to replace him.

At both Liverpool and Arsenal, then, the striker position is not one that’s fully nailed down.

As such, there could be a benefit for Pedro in moving to either side, with both being clubs with higher quality than his current side, but opportunities available with both.

Arsenal round-up: Man Utd battle on

Both Arsenal and Manchester United are said to have opened talks regarding the signing of Canadian forward Jonathan David.

The Gunners are also said to have a battle on their hands for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, with both clubs retaining their interest in him for the January window.

Amid interest in William Saliba from Real Madrid, the defender himself has revealed he feels he could stay at Arsenal for a long time.

Meanwhile, it’s been suggested by former Gunner Emmanuel Petit that Raheem Sterling has no hunger for football left, and he could get stranded at Chelsea next season, but not playing.

Pedro’s last five seasons