Manchester United have burst into the race for a top Arsenal summer target according to TEAMtalk sources, giving Mikel Arteta a potential headache.

Arsenal have been in the market for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia for months. They looked at getting the stopper in the summer, but it became clear that move was not possible, so they landed Neto.

Since, Garcia has kept four La Liga clean sheets, but has the sixth-best save percentage of any goalkeeper in the league.

Arsenal’s interest remains, and recent reports have stated they will be going back for the Spaniard in the summer, but United have thrown a spanner in the works.

Indeed, transfer insider Ben Jacobs, writing for TEAMtalk, has stated that Garcia is on the Red Devils’ radar.

They reportedly believe he fits the profile they are looking for for a new goalkeeper, which is a player who can initially be the No.2 man in net, before working his way up to being the starter.

Arsenal seemingly see Garcia as the same, with David Raya undoubtedly the No.1 option, but he did usurp Aaron Ramsdale of his place, and he of Bernd Leno before him, so the conveyer belt will not necessarily stop with Raya.

Espanyol likely to sell

Espanyol have known for some time that they will be resigned to selling Garcia at some point, with their director stating in September: “The interest in him will not stop. The time to sell Joan may be at another time.”

TEAMtalk, meanwhile, understands that the goalkeeper will be sold in the summer.

Currently, United may be ahead, as they have a director in place, whereas Arsenal are searching for a new one, which could slow down the process of any potential transfers.

But they are looking into hiring a new man soon, and beyond that point, they could soon be signing from the same hymn sheet as Mikel Arteta, meaning the ball could be put back into their court for Garcia.

Arsenal round-up: Five director options sought

Arsenal have former Atletico Madrid director Andrea Berta top of their list, TEAMtalk sources have stated.

However, incumbent director Jason Ayto – who stepped up after Edu’s exit – is being considered, while Dan Ashworth, Roberto Olabe and Thiago Scura are all on the radar.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware that the Gunners have no interest in letting winger Gabriel Martinelli leave the club.

And it’s believed that striker targets Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins would both be willing to join Arsenal in the summer.

