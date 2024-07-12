Arsenal transfers: Arteta readying improved second offer for Prem goalkeeper after ‘cheeky’ bid denied

Arsenal are reportedly ready to lodge a second bid for a Premier League goalkeeper after their ‘cheeky’ first bid was knocked back.

The goalkeeper situation at the Emirates has been rather fluid in the past few seasons. In 2021/22, Aaron Ramsdale’s first campaign, Bernd Leno started between the sticks, but was soon pushed out by the Englishman.

After two useful seasons – including one in which the Gunners finished second in the Premier League – Ramsdale himself was pushed out, by David Raya.

The former Brentford man was on loan last season, but has now been signed permanently, and there seems no reason to suggest he won’t be the starting goalkeeper this term as a result of that.

Who will be his back-up is in the air, though. Multiple reports have suggested Ramsdale will leave in search of first-team opportunities elsewhere, having suggested himself that he’s not enjoyed not playing.

It’s said that for the Englishman to leave, any interested side would have to pay Arsenal £50million.

And the Gunners have already got the ball rolling on his replacement signing.

They lodged an offer of just £50,000 for Wolves back-up Dan Bentley, which was reportedly knocked back and labelled ‘cheeky’.

Arsenal going back for Bentley

In the meantime, Arsenal opened the bidding for England youth international Tommy Setford, from Ajax.

However, according to Football Insider, that does not stop their interest in Bentley.

Indeed, Arsenal are said to be preparing to submit an increased bid for the Wolves man.

It is not clear how much they are willing to increase it by. In any case, the Molineux outfit are said to be reluctant to lose Bentley due to uncertainty on the future of No.1 Jose Sa.

Bentley deputised for Sa five times in the Premier League last season, and twice the season prior, having previously been a regular starter at Championship level with Bristol City and Brentford.

Arsenal ticks a lot of boxes

Arsenal want Bentley for a number of reasons beyond the fact he is an experienced Premier League back-up goalkeeper.

Goalkeeper coach Inaki Cana worked with him previously, and is said to be keen on Arsenal signing him.

Bentley himself spent time with the Gunners in his youth career, and the contacts he has retained at the Emirates are also keen on having him back.

Beyond that, if Ramsdale is to leave, the Gunners lose a homegrown player, so replacing him with Bentley means nothing changes in terms of the amount of players needed to fill the Premier League and Champions League quota.

