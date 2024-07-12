Arsenal transfers: Arteta signing to make escape as insider confirms he’s agreed to fully depart

Mikel Arteta signing Nuno Tavares is on the way out

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that a Mikel Arteta signing has agreed to leave Arsenal, with an agreement on personal terms struck following the recent club-to-club agreement with Lazio.

Arteta has made some masterstrokes with his business in the transfer window since taking over at the Emirates. Highlights include the signings of Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Ben White.

Many of his signings have embedded themselves into the Gunners side with relative ease, helping the squad challenge for the title for the past two campaigns.

However, the Spanish coach has missed the mark with some of his additions.

The likes of Pablo Mari, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares – all signed early on in his tenure – failed to come good at the Emirates.

The latter has played just 28 times for the Gunners since he joined in the summer of 2021, and all of those appearances came in his first season.

Since then, he’s had spells away at Marseille and Nottingham Forest, highlighting the fact Arsenal do not require his services any longer.

His exit is seemingly very close, with reports of late suggesting Lazio have agreed to take him off the Gunners’ hands.

Tavares agrees to leave

They sent a final loan bid, with an obligation to buy Tavares for in the region of £7.5million.

That means that, if the defender is to agree to leave, though his contract at the Emirates will expire when his loan does, Arsenal will still receive a fee.

And as per Romano, Tavares has now agreed to move to the Italian outfit.

He reports that a verbal agreement has been reached on a five-year contract with Lazio.

That means on his initial loan and then permanent stay, he’s set to be with them unto 2029.

Tavares is now set to travel to Italy for his medical at the club, provided all goes to plan with formal documentation.

Arsenal agree sell-on fee

Along with the £7.5million that Arsenal will receive, they’re also entitled to a portion of Tavares’ future sale value.

Indeed, Romano states the Gunners have incorporated a sell-on fee in the deal.

While it’s not clear how much they will make, after signing the left-back for under £13million a few years ago, they have not done a bad job of getting some money back out of a player they hardly utilised.

