Arsenal transfers: Arteta signing told he can go where he wants, with ‘many plans’ for replacing him

Albert Sambi Lokonga's future will be away from Arsenal after talks with the club

Fabrizio Romano has revealed Arsenal are open to whatever route Albert Sambi Lokonga chooses regarding his departure, after the player revealed talks recently decided that exit.

Lokonga was signed by Mikel Arteta in the summer of 2021, viewed as a useful player for the future. The midfielder had starred in the previous season for Anderlecht, scoring his first senior goal and adding another two in the campaign, along with three assists.

In his first season with the Gunners, Lokonga was given chances to find his feet, making 19 appearances in the Premier League, as part of a midfield corps containing Martin Odegaard, Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey.

That Lokonga struggled to solidify himself in Arteta’s plans was clear when he managed just six league appearances the season prior.

Midway through the season, he was shipped out to Crystal Palace, who benched him for the second half of his stay.

That newly-promoted Luton signed Lokonga on loan this season was an indictment of his standing, as was the fact he was unable to help them avoid relegation, despite scoring once and assisting three times in the 17 games he played while not injured.

It would seem a spell such as that would do little to convince Arsenal the midfielder is worth keeping.

Indeed, that is the way things seem to have panned out.

Lokonga agrees to move on from Arsenal

The midfielder himself has admitted on a radio show that talks with Arsenal ended in agreement that he’d leave.

“For me, I had a discussion with Arsenal and the conclusion was the best thing for me was to leave the club, so now it’s up to my agent and the club to find something. I still have a contract there, one year plus a one-year option so let’s see what happens,” he said.

After two loans away, it seems another short-term departure could be on the cards.

However, Arsenal have come to the decision to fully let him go if they can, and according to transfer insider Romano, Lokonga will essentially be given the choice of how and where he wants to move.

Lokonga given choice of move

“We’ve heard Albert Sambi Lokonga speaking publicly about his future and saying he doesn’t expect to stay at the Emirates Stadium,” Romano said.

“My understanding is that Arsenal are open to both loan or permanent deal proposals, based on the fee or the player’s preference – that will also be important.”

It remains to be seen where Lokonga will decide he wants to go, with no suitors immediately jumping out.

If he does leave permanently, he could partly fund a new midfield signing, as Romano reveals one of those is on the way, and the move could soon be underway.

“Lokonga is expected to leave again because Arsenal want to bring in a new midfielder and they’ve already got many players in that position,” he said.

While they’ll not get a very big fee from Lokonga, who cost in the region of £17million, Arsenal will at least be set to make something if he leaves permanently, and any departures will help with incomings to make that crucial step towards the title.

