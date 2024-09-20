Arsenal transfers: Club chief reveals star could be sold ‘another time’, prompting second Gunners swoop

Joan Garcia could well move to Arsenal in the future, with a sale from Espanyol possible

Espanyol director Fran Garagarza has revealed that while the club could not lose Joan Garcia in the summer, he could be sold “another time” and TEAMtalk sources have reinforced that view on the Arsenal target.

The Gunners saw Aaron Ramsdale leave in the summer, and thus had to secure a second-choice goalkeeper. The likes of Sam Tickle, Daniel Bentley and Garcia were on the radar.

Arsenal ended up with Bournemouth stopper Neto for the season.

But that was only after a reported €20million (approx £17m) bid for Garcia was turned away.

Garagarza has stated Espanyol could not afford to lose him, but they may have to sell in the future.

“For this exercise we have understood that Joan is an asset and that he is necessary to achieve the objective because he plays in a very specific position. We could not weaken there, we could not,” he told AS.

“The interest in him will not stop. The time to sell Joan may be at another time.”

DON’T MISS: The key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Arsenal remain keen on Garcia

And TEAMtalk sources reinforce that interest in Garcia will continue.

Indeed, we understand that the goalkeeper will indeed leave the club soon.

Arsenal, having been knocked back in the summer, remain interested in signing the goalkeeper.

Neto was simply a stopgap solution, and Garcia is wanted as the permanent fix in net.

Gunners ruled out for two stars

In terms of other inbound transfers, Arsenal have essentially been ruled out of the running for two star attackers.

Anthony Gordon, who Newcastle want to tie down, has reportedly not been on the radar of the Gunners.

Meanwhile, it’s reportedly unlikely that Victor Osimhen will be pursued, with a different profile of striker in sight if one is to be signed.

It looks certain that Thomas Partey will be on the way out the door this summer, with the Saudi Pro League hoping to poach him mid-season, for a move once the campaign is over.

To replace him, TEAMtalk understands that Martin Zubimendi will be pursued, after he turned down Liverpool in the summer, a decision he reportedly regrets now, suggesting he’s open to the prospect of leaving Real Sociedad.

Joan Garcia stats

Garcia has had a good time of it in his senior career to date. The Spaniard is just 23 years of age, and has played 34 senior games, having come through the ranks in Espanyol’s academy.

In those games, he has conceded just 26 goals, and has kept clean sheets in 14 of them.

One of those clean sheets came this season, in a 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid.

And while Garcia has not shut out a side in any other game this season, he is yet to concede more than one goal in a game other than the last, which Espanyol won 3-2 against Alaves.