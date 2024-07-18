Arsenal transfers: Euro 2024 star awaiting move, but one Gunner’s stubbornness allows huge club in

Arsenal's signing of Riccardo Calafiori has been slowed down by a Gunners man

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that an Arsenal man being stubborn is one of the reasons expectant Riccardo Calafiori has not yet moved to the Emirates.

Calafiori was on the radar of some huge clubs before the Euros, and his performances in the tournament put the Gunners on notice. The defender showed his defensive prowess in Italy’s opening 2-1 win over Albania – a month after he scored a brace on the final day of the Serie A season.

And Arsenal have since managed to get the defender to agree to move to the Emirates.

But his club, Bologna, have been slightly more stubborn about the move.

It has been suggested to that there is an £8.5million gap between Arsenal’s top offer and the Serie A side’s valuation of Calafiori.

Previous reports have also suggested that Arsenal also want to pay in instalments, while Bologna would prefer the entire fee to be paid at once.

However, the Serie A side would apparently be open to other avenues.

Transfer insider Romano has confirmed that Bologna have asked for Arsenal centre-back Kiwior in negotiations.

Kiwior drags feet to halt Calafiori transfer

The Polish international played 43 games for Spezia in Serie A before he joined the Gunners, so that move would see him return to a league he has previously played in.

But Romano reports that he is not interested in moving back to Italy with Bologna at the moment.

Calafiori is said to be awaiting the move to the Emirates, but it’s not going to come yet.

And Kiwior dragging his feet – which otherwise might have already seen the move go through – may have allowed a huge side into the race for the defender.

Indeed, while it’s said the gap in valuations is by no means insurmountable, Arsenal now have competition from Real Madrid.

It’s said that Carlo Ancelotti has asked his club to swoop for Calafiori.

They were going to splash some cash on Leny Yoro, so there is clearly funding available for a centre-back, which could go on the Italian.

Arsenal will hope they are able to come to an agreement with Bologna before Real can secure the hijack.

