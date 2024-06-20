Arsenal transfers: Future Chelsea legend subject to stunning rival swoop as Gunners ask for midfielder

Arsenal have reportedly asked about the situation of Chelsea star Conor Gallagher, ahead of a big summer for the star, who has many suitors.

Following the season he’s just had, Gallagher should be going absolutely nowhere. He was one of the best players at Stamford Bridge, bagging seven goals and nine assists in all competitions – including five and seven in the Premier League – as the Blues finished sixth.

The midfielder, who regularly captained the side, was a big part of the recovery effort, with Chelsea staring down the barrel of a mediocre mid-table finish, but Gallagher was consistently on form and helped them rise up at the back end.

But it has been suggested that the Blues need to balance their books after huge spending in recent windows, and Gallagher would bring in good money – and pure profit on the books – given he’s homegrown and has just had a fantastic campaign.

He could become a Chelsea legend if he doesn’t leave, having worked his way up through the academy and cemented a place in the side, but if the club do want to sell, they’ve got a lot of suitors waiting in line.

One of the main names on the list, reported for some time, is Tottenham, where Gallagher would no doubt slot straight into the best midfield.

Reports of their interest have been constant since January, though there’s Premier League competition in Manchester United, Newcastle and Aston Villa.

Atletico Madrid have recently entered the race, and Spurs are said to ‘fear’ missing out on the midfielder, in part as a result of that.

Arsenal enter race for Gallagher

And now, the north Londoners have another side to compete with which may strike even more fear into them.

Indeed, Spanish outlet AS suggests their local rivals Arsenal are interested in Gallagher.

It’s said they are one of the English sides to have ‘asked about the situation’ of the England international.

And given it has previously been suggested Gallagher won’t be offered a new deal unless his wage demands are lowered, the chances of him moving on seem to be potentially on the rise.

If given the choice between the two, most players are likely to pick Arsenal.

Gallagher a perfect midfielder for years

If he was to move to the Emirates, Gallagher would fill out the midfield perfectly, and for years to come.

Indeed, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard were generally joined by either Thomas Partey or Jorginho last season, both of which are more suited to a holding role, able to retrieve the ball and pass through the lines.

But it’s been widely suggested that both men’s futures lie elsewhere this summer, and with Gallagher possessing a similar skillset to those, he could be the right man to take their place.

Both of the potentially departing midfielders are over the age of 30, and the Chelsea man is just 24.

As such, he could continue to progress alongside two of the league’s best midfielders, and thrive with them for a long time.

