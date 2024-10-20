Dusan Vlahovic may be sold for a reduced fee, with Arsenal waiting in the wings

Arsenal are reportedly aware that they could get Dusan Vlahovic for £50million or less next summer if he has not agreed to a new Juventus contract by then.

Vlahovic has long been on the radar of Arsenal. They were keen to sign him in the winter of 2022, but saw Juve beat them to the snare of the then-Fiorentina striker.

Vlahovic has impressed in Turin, and the Gunners have kept an eye on him.

They know that at some point in the near future, they could have a chance at landing him.

According to Caught Offside reports, there is a feeling that Arsenal could land a bargain for Vlahovic if he has not agreed to a new deal with Juve by the summer.

His contract runs out in 2026, which means that by the end of this season, he will only have a year left on his deal.

As such, the Serie A giants could be put under pressure to sell for €60m (£50m/$56m) by that point.

Vlahovic not in contract discussions yet

As of right now, Vlahovic is not in talks over a new contract.

Indeed, Calciomercato reports that the situation is ‘at a standstill’. That’s as a significant gap exists between the striker’s demands and his club’s last offer.

Juve will want to rectify that if they want to see Vlahovic remain for much longer into the future.

It’s believed he is happy at the club at the moment in any case, and is currently ‘immersed’ in the project.

Whether or not that changes if he is not offered the terms he wants remains to be seen, but it seems Arsenal will be waiting in the wings to see if that happens.

Arsenal round-up: Forward moves eyed

Along with Vlahovic, a number of other forwards are on the radar at the Emirates. Antoine Semenyo is one, and reports state he will cost in the region of £40-50million.

The Gunners also have their eyes on Benjamin Sesko, who will reportedly be on the move in the summer.

Another player likely to be in transit is Randal Kolo Muani, who has been told by Paris Saint-Germain that he can leave, and been offered to Arsenal and Manchester United, among other Premier League outfits.

Charles de Ketelaere is also said to be on Arsenal’s list, along with a number of rival sides, amid a career resurgence with Atalanta.

In other areas, Ajax’s Jorrel Hato is being courted, with interest in him growing significantly as the January transfer window gets nearer.

Vlahovic compared to Havertz

Arsenal have persisted with Kai Havertz up top this term, and it has paid off, with the German bagging six goals along with one assist so far.

But from last season’s results, it is clear why Vlahovic is the more desired option.

If the pair’s stats are similar this season to what they were then, there will be little wonder if Arsenal do go after the Serbian.