Arsenal transfers: Real Madrid join Barcelona in hunt to sign £45m chalk and cheese attacker

Spanish giants Real Madrid have reportedly joined LaLiga rivals Barcelona in the chase to sign a top Arsenal star whose performances in Europe far exceed his efforts domestically.

Gunners frontman Gabriel Jesus is the player in question, with Real keeping a close eye on the Brazilian as they look to strengthen their forward line with a proven Champions League goalscorer.

However, Real are not alone in their pursuit of Jesus, with Barca having a long-standing interest in the 26-year-old.

Jesus only joined Arsenal in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth £45million but has often flattered to deceive, especially in domestic competition.

The former Manchester City frontman scored 11 Premier League goals last season as the Gunners were pipped to the title by his old club. But this campaign, he has only netted once in seven league outings.

That is in stark contrast to his Champions League form, where Jesus has already notched three times and added an assist in the opening three groups-stage matches.

His most recent strike was in the 2-1 victory at Sevilla that put Arsenal top of Group B halfway through the group stage.

However, Jesus has often been criticised for his performances in the Premier League, where he appears to struggle with the more physical approach.

But overall he still has a decent record for the north London side with 15 goals in 44 games, despite being troubled on and off by injury issues.

DON’T MISS: The 10 most valuable players at Arsenal: England internationals take top two, Saliba in sixth place

Real want Jesus as Benzema successor

As for Real’s interest, that stems from the fact that they have still not really replaced club legend Karim Benzema.

Joselu did arrive from Espanyol on a free transfer over the summer, but he was only ever thought of as a backup option.

And now, according to Spanish outlet AS, Los Blancos are ready to make a move for Jesus next summer as their new No.9.

Although Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland will undoubtedly remain their primary targets, Jesus will be a much cheaper option who has a good record in Europe.

His current market value is €75m (£65.1m), a figure that is agreeable to Real, although they may have to fight off Barcelona to get their man first.

The Catalan side have long been linked with a move for the Brazil international and want a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Jesus is set to be back in action for Arsenal on Saturday when Mikel Arteta’s men host Sheffield United in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham all converge on deadly La Liga forward amid thrilling free transfer opportunity