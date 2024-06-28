Arsenal transfers: Second Gunners attacker tells Arteta he wants out, with UCL side plotting transfer

Emile Smith Rowe is now going to tell Arsenal he wants to leave

Arsenal man Emile Smith Rowe is reportedly planning on telling Mikel Arteta he wants to leave the club, as he’s looking for a first-team role elsewhere.

Smith Rowe can possibly count himself unlucky that he has not reached the heights of former Gunners academy teammate Bukayo Saka. They were growing at the same trajectory when breaking out in 2021/22.

Both men impressed in smaller roles the season prior, and were given more first-team appearances as a result.

Smith Rowe was directly involved in 12 Premier League goals that campaign, six fewer than Saka.

But the latter then continued on the up in the following campaigns, and has now been directly involved in more than 100 Arsenal goals in more than 200 appearances.

Smith Rowe, though, has struggled to get into the side of late, with injuries ensuring he was leapfrogged in the pecking order.

Last season, he started just three Premier League games, after failing to start at all the season prior. He’s only just passed 100 appearances despite having started at essentially the same time as Saka.

And with Arsenal vying for league titles, without Smith Rowe at the forefront of their plans, it’s more than likely he’ll remain at his lowly rank.

Smith Rowe wants out

As a result, he’s ready to leave the club.

Indeed, Football Insider reports that he’s going to inform Arteta of his decision to leave the Emirates.

It’s said he’s keen to leave in order to find a first-team role elsewhere.

He could find that at Aston Villa, Crystal Palace or Fulham.

The former remain interested in him after attempts to sign him in years gone by, while the other pair have enquired about his availability recently.

Villa can offer Champions League football, which will surely be a lure for Smith Rowe if he’s given choice in where he ends up.

Arteta to lose two wingers

A move to Palace could potentially see him link up with current Gunners teammate Reiss Nelson, who has been in talks with the Eagles of late.

He has also told Arteta of his desire to leave the Emirates, having also struggled for minutes of late.

As such, while the pair are not regular fixtures of the Arsenal side, the manager will still have a task on his hand to replace their quality.

