Arsenal have been given two injury concerns in quick succession ahead of a tough run of fixtures, as Gabriel Magalhaes was forced off through injury while playing for Brazil.

The Gunners are flying high in each competition at the moment. In the Premier League, they find themselves four points clear at the top, and they’re one of three sides yet to drop a point in the Champions League.

Coming up, they have three very important fixtures, with a European game against Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, and the run bookended by games against rivals Tottenham and Chelsea – fifth and third in the Premier League, respectively.

As such, Arsenal will want their best sides out and a host of players available, but they’ve been hit by two big scares.

The biggest will be the potential unavailability of Gabriel – the Brazilian defender looked emotional as he had to depart his country’s 2-0 win over Senegal in the 64th minute – the severity of his injury is not yet known.

Another member of the defence could also be in injury trouble.

Left-back Riccardo Calafiori is suffering with a hip injury which meant he took no part in Italy’s 2-0 win over Moldova and it’s been decided he’s not going to play in their next game, withdrawing from the squad.

Arsenal’s defensive options without pair

Gabriel has played more minutes than any other Arsenal player this term (1356) while starting left-back Calafiori has played 953 minutes.

Both men have scored this term, but their defensive capabilities have been evident, with the Gunners shipping just five goals in 11 league games and they’re yet to concede in Europe.

It will be a massive drawback for the Gunners if neither can play in one or more of the coming games.

There are two more left-back options in the Arsenal squad to replace Calafiori, in Myles Lewis-Skelly and Piero Hincapie.

The latter can also play as a centre-back, as could either of Jurrien Timber or Ben White, with the other likely to play right-back if that is the route taken.

