Arsenal have unbridled confidence Vinicius Jr will say YES in 2027 with ‘genuine belief’ revealed

Arsenal are brimming with confidence that Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior will make the switch to the Emirates in 2027, according to a report.

The Gunners attempted to secure a huge name in attack in the summer. Morgan Rogers instead joined Chelsea, Julian Alvarez only wanted what ended up a failed move to Barcelona, and Vinicius opted to renew his Real Madrid contract.

There was a short period where it looked like the Real Madrid man was considering the Emirates switch.

However, returning Los Blancos boss Jose Mourinho convinced the Brazilian winger to remain.

But just months on, Arsenal are confident that Vinicius will become their player in 2027, reports Football Transfers.

The report cites a source telling the outlet there is “genuine belief” that the wide man will leave Real for the Gunners.

Indeed, the feeling is that the transfer to the Emirates is a when, rather than an if, and senior figures are confident the move could be as early as next summer.

READ MORE: ‘Incredible’ Arsenal star ‘will not turn down Real Madrid’ when inevitable finally happens – Pundit

Vinicius Junior could lose Real Madrid role

Following his new contract, Vinicius started the season strong with Real, scoring one goal and assisting three more in the first five LaLiga games of the season.

But he failed to have a hand in any goals in the following three games, the last of which saw him sent off, leading to a four-match suspension prior to the international break.

When the Real squad return, there’s no guarantee Vinicius will be in the side.

The report states a belief that he’s at serious risk of losing his spot to summer signing Yan Diomande, who has impressed in recent weeks.

It’s stated that a January move to Arsenal won’t be possible, though the prospect of bringing Vinicius through the door a few months down the line will have a bearing on the Premier League champions’ winter dealings.

And with the Real star having been tempted in the summer, the Gunners may indeed have a strong platform to build on in a few months.

Indeed, the president of the agency who represents Vinicius, Roc Nation Sports’ Michael Yormack, stated he did indeed think about the move.

He said: “Did he ever seriously consider Arsenal? I mean, of course. When a team like Arsenal rolls out the red carpet for you and makes you feel really wanted, then obviously you have to listen.”