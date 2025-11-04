Arsenal fans were once again in awe of the ‘world’s best emergency No.9’ after Mikel Merino scored twice in a comfortable 3-0 win at Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, although there was a warning for Mikel Arteta over the use of his top stars.

The Gunners extended their winning run to eight matches in all competitions, while they also recorded an eighth successive clean sheet – matching a club record set back in 1903 over two different seasons.

Spaniard Merino was starting up front in place of the injured Viktor Gyokeres and, just as he did last season when he deputised for Kai Havertz, the midfielder showed his versatility to provide a focal point and make a crucial contribution for his team with his eye for goal.

And speaking during the game, Arsenal supporters were all over Merino’s heroics in another impressive win for the north London outfit.

Writing on Reddit, JNMRunning commented: “Merino, the world’s best emergency number nine, at it again.”

OvarianCoincidence also added: “At this point, Merino should just be listed as a striker on all official club records.”

Meanwhile, TallnFrosty stated: “Merino would have been an amazing striker on those spanish teams that literally tried to walk it in. More suited to that role than Cesc”

ClaytonWest74 also wrote: “PL ain’t ready for number 9 merino.”

ballviewer then commented: “Just make him your starting striker atp, he scores more than any arsenal striker has in the past 5 years.”

Words of warning for Arteta

There was a word of warning for Arteta, however, in a game where Max Dowman became the youngest player in Champions League history.

Some Arsenal supporters felt Arteta left some of his key players on the pitch for too long in a game that was clearly won, especially with some huge games ahead and a Premier League title to be won.

MAKESHIFT STRIKER OR GOAL MACHINE?! ⚽️ Mikel Merino doubles his tally and gets Arsenal’s 3rd as he nods home Rice’s ball into the box. Watch live on @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/3CXutxkhor — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 4, 2025

Drewskibroho wrote: “Honestly, the only way I see Arsenal not winning the EPL is if Arteta is doing what he’s doing right now. Playing his best players unnecessarily. Either via just being overworked or actually getting injured, I didn’t really feel like it was necessary to play most of his starting lineup today.”

Demostroyer also commented during the contest: “We need a few subs to rest players, Saka, Rice and Gabriel off please. Then Trossard and Timber afterwards.”

