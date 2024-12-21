Arsenal have been urged to stick big money down for Alexander Isak

Dwight Yorke has told Arsenal to “bang £100million on the table” for Alexander Isak “as soon as the January window opens” to enhance their title chances.

The Gunners’ top scorer in the Premier League this season has five goals. Both Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka have reached that figure, with no standout attacker in the side.

Though the third-placed side are still up there in terms of goals, four Premier League rivals have outscored them, and that could be the difference between winning the title and not.

As such, Yorke feels Arsenal need to offer a huge sum to Newcastle to land Isak and enhance their title chances.

“Everyone keeps banging on about Arsenal missing a number nine, and I do think there’s something to it. You watch their games, the last two, they’ve been so dominant and haven’t been able to win the games,” he told sportlens.com.

“Let’s have it right, they’ve dropped four vital points in their two last Premier League fixtures against Everton and Fulham.

“They’re missing something. I can’t understand why Arsenal hesitated when they had the opportunity to sign Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad. They sat on their hands, and Newcastle swooped in and took him. That was ridiculous.

“If Arsenal want to win the Premier League title, they should go to Newcastle and bang £100million on the table for Isak as soon as the January transfer window opens.

“I think the kid looks really good whenever I see him play. He does all the right things properly. He’s a threat. He would score so many goals playing for Arsenal.”

Isak could cost more

But not even the £100million will guarantee Isak landing at Arsenal, as TEAMtalk is aware that Newcastle want the bidding to start at £115million for him, so the opening offer could be pushed back if made.

In any case, Yorke feels something has to change for the Gunners to succeed, as Liverpool currently have the best shot at the title.

“I have a funny feeling about City, they may not win it, but they will just come rolling back somehow, something will click. You can’t be that good and drop off that much,” he said.

“With the players they’ve got and the manager they’ve got, they can’t keep on this losing run. It will come to an end soon.

“Arsenal are already dropping points. Chelsea look strong at the minute. Chelsea might be the one, you can’t rule them out.

“I’ve got to get past January before I then make my decision on who will win the title. I can’t make up my mind right now, it’s too early. I do fancy Liverpool, I have to say.”

Arsenal round-up: Gunners told attacker move needed

Jamie Carragher has also told Arsenal to strengthen up top, stating: “On that left side they need an upgrade, whether that’s Martinelli or Trossard and Havertz up front.”

A striker move could come in the form of Randal Kolo Muani, with TEAMtalk aware the Paris Saint-Germain man is one to watch at Arsenal in the winter window.

Another player who could improve the attacking third is Dani Olmo, with Barcelona potentially unable to register him for the second half of the season given financial difficulties, and Arsenal looking to take advantage of that.

Meanwhile, the Gunners could see Kieran Tierney head back to Celtic, as TEAMtalk sources have stated both he and the Hoops would be open to reuniting.

