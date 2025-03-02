Former England defender Michael Dawson has urged Arsenal to make a ‘no-brainer’ free transfer signing this summer, despite it not filling their biggest need in the next window.

The Gunners have completely dropped off in the Premier League title race following their failure to sign a new striker in the January window, having lost both Garnriel Jesus and Kai Havertz to injury in recent weeks.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted he and the club’s hierarchy were left ‘disappointed’ by Arsenal’s inactivity in January, with dropped points against both West Ham and Nottingham Forest leaving them 13 points behind leaders Liverpool and staring down the barrel of another failed title push.

However, there has been some potentially good news on the horizon, with Arsenal reportedly expressing a desire to bring in proven Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich on a free transfer from Bayern Munich.

Reports emanating out of Germany suggest the Gunners already have an offer on the table for the 30-year-old, who has also been heavily linked with Liverpool, after talks over a possible contract extension at the Allianz Arena broke down.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl does remains hopeful that the club could still reach an agreement with Kimmich over a renewal before the season comes to an end, although he admits that the club always comes first.

Speaking to Bild, Eberl said: “Generally speaking, nobody is above the club. If a player decides differently, then he decides differently. Things will continue at FC Bayern. We are not at that point with Kimmich.

“I’ve never given updates on negotiations, won’t be doing that now either because that’s inappropriate. We treat each other with big respect – we’re talking. What’s important is how Josh and we as a club treat each other.”

Dawson, however, can see why the Gunners are trying to land the midfielder, who can also fill in at right-back, even if it’s obvious that a striker is their top need.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Tottenham man said: “He’s definitely not [the whole answer for Arsenal]. I think he’s a very, very good player. He’s done it for a long time in Germany at the age of 30. His contract is coming to an end and it doesn’t look like it’s going to be renewed.”

Kimmich moves makes perfect sense

Given the uncertainty over the futures of both Thomas Partey and Jorginho, who are both out of contract this summer, midfield is certainly an area Arteta will likely need to strengthen this summer.

To that end, Kimmich is viewed as a potential solution in Arteta’s engine room, with Dawson adding: “The reason Arsenal are probably looking at this is because you go, ‘Is Jorginho going to go? Is Thomas Partey going to go?’, so you need to replace them.

“And if he’s a free agent then you get the experience, the quality that he possesses and it’s a no-brainer really on that front.

“But I just think they need a striker, I’ve said it for long enough now. Any team needs a striker, I don’t care who you are.

“Manchester City won the Premier League with no striker but that was a one-off. I know Liverpool don’t always play with [Darwin] Nunez with [Diogo] Jota as a number nine and different ways of playing, but I think that’s where Arsenal need to prioritise.

“But Kimmich, I can see why they would go for him, of course. The experience and what he could bring if those two players [Jorginho and Partey] do leave Arsenal.

“You’re bringing in someone who is tried and trusted… no-brainer.”

