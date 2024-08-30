Arsenal have struck a verbal agreement with Bournemouth to sign one of the Cherries’ best players, though the move will only be finalised if the Gunners fail to sign their preferred target, according to a top source.

Arsenal have completed three major first-team signings this summer (David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino) and hope to make at least one more on deadline day.

The impending sale of Aaron Ramsdale to Southampton has opened up the back-up role to Raya.

Ramsdale is primed to join the Saints in a deal worth £25m if add-ons are met. The initial fee is £18m and the add-ons are two-pronged.

£1m will make its way to Arsenal if Southampton avoid relegation in the 2024/25 campaign. The remaining £6m in add-ons are based on incentives.

A four-year deal with an option for a fifth season has been ironed out between Southampton and the five-cap England international.

Arsenal are seeking a direct replacement and had already wrapped up an agreement on personal terms with Espanyol’s Joan Garcia long before Ramsdale’s exit firmed up.

However, securing a deal with Espanyol has proven more difficult than Arsenal anticipated.

Espanyol reject two Arsenal bids; release clause only

Garcia is protected by a €30m release clause and Espanyol have rejected two Arsenal bids that were below that amount. The initial rejected bid was worth €20m.

Espanyol are insisting it’s release clause or bust and as yet, the Gunners are reluctant to go that high.

As such, Arsenal have explored alternatives and news broke on Thursday night of the Gunners exploring a move for Bournemouth stopper Neto.

Arsenal verbally agree Neto transfer

A deal has quickly taken shape, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirming a verbal club-to-club agreement is in place.

However, Romano stressed Neto very much remains plan B and Arsenal may re-attempt to sign Garcia before they settle for 35-year-old Neto, who is Bournemouth’s captain.

“Arsenal and Bournemouth have reached verbal agreement for Neto as backup goalkeeper,” wrote Romano on X.

“Deal will happen only if Arsenal will not be able to sign Joan García as Espanyol have rejected TWO bids today.

“Espanyol insist on release clause or nothing.”

The verbal agreement Arsenal have struck relates to a straight season-long loan that does NOT contain an option/obligation to buy.

Elsewhere, Arsenal could yet spring a surprise by adding a forward to their ranks before tonight’s 11pm deadline…

