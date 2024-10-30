Arsenal ‘very interested’ in signing two-time PL winner who is ‘expected’ to move on

Arsenal are very interested in moving for Leroy Sane

Arsenal are ‘very interested’ in the signing of former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, as Mick Brown has detailed how he ‘expects’ him to move on from Bayern Munich.

Arsenal’s attacking corps was diminished when selling Emile Smith Rowe in the summer, with Reiss Nelson following him to Fulham on loan. The Gunners have since drawn three and lost one of their Premier League games.

They find themselves five points shy of leaders Manchester City, a gap which could be cut with more talent in the side.

A former City man could offer a helping hand, with the Gunners said to be interested in Bayern Munich winger Sane, according to former Premier League scout Brown.

“They’re certainly among the interested clubs,” Brown told Football Insider.

“Arsenal are very interested in him, from what I’ve been told. He can play on the left and provide cover for Saka which they desperately need.

“Now, they’re not the only club interested. We’ve spoken about Newcastle before and there are others.

“But they [Arsenal] are certainly keen and I think it’s one they’ve been working on in the background for a while.”

DON’T MISS: Four glaring areas Arsenal must upgrade to get on Real Madrid and Bayern Munich’s level

Contract situation no concern

It has previously been suggested that Sane could pen a new contract with Bayern, stopping any though of a free transfer, but Brown suggests that may not be the case, leading him to Arsenal, where he’d bring Premier League experience.

“He’s fantastically effective, he’s got explosive pace and he’s still only 28, it’s a good age,” Brown said.

“I’ve often wondered why Man City let him leave, and why no clubs in England had tried to sign him before he went to Bayern.

“But now with his contract situation, I’d expect to see him move.

“Not only would he add quality to their side, but he brings winning experience too, which is always something clubs like Arsenal are looking to bring in.”

Arsenal round-up: Big attacker deals in offing

Arsenal are one of the Premier League outfits enamoured by Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo at the moment.

It’s believed the Bees are anticipating offers for him amid their interest, and will only part with him for a sum of £50million or above.

Also on the radar at Arsenal is Viktor Gyokeres, whose price tag is dropping to as low as €60million ($50m/£65m) ahead of a potential summer transfer.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Palmeiras attempted to sign Gunners forward Gabriel Jesus in the summer and were flat out told no, but he is now struggling with no goal contributions this season.

Sane’s English trophy haul

Sane spent four years in England with Manchester City between 2016-2020.

His trophy haul in England includes:

Premier League – (2017/18, 2018/19)

League Cup – (2017/18, 2018/19)

FA Cup – (2018/19)

Community Shield – (2018/19, 2019/20)