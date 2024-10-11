Arsenal vulnerable as Real Madrid firm up plans for spectacular 2025 signing

Real Madrid have determined they WILL sign a centre-back in 2025 and with reports claiming an Arsenal ace is their No 1 target, the Gunners are at risk of seeing their progress stall.

According to Football Espana, Real Madrid have ‘made a call’ on their transfer plans for next year. On the back of failing to sign Leny Yoro last summer, losing Nacho Fernandez to Saudi Arabia and the likes of Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba being the wrong side of 30, Real Madrid have made signing a new centre-back a top priority.

Whether Los Blancos dip into the market in the January window or wait until next summer is not yet clear.

The report also stressed Real Madrid may actually make two additions at centre-back in 2025, though what is for certain is there’ll be at least one new face.

A recent report from French outlet Le10Sport claimed Arsenal’s William Saliba is the player Real Madrid have fixed their gaze on.

Tottenham’s Cristian Romero is also admired, as it Jonathan Tah of Bayer Leverkusen. However, it was stressed it’s Saliba who is Real Madrid’s favoured signing.

The 23-year-old has developed into a world class centre-back over the last few seasons and Le10Sport confirmed Arsenal will do all they can to retain their superstar defender.

Arsenal and Saliba’s stances on Real Madrid transfer

Amid ever-increasing links between Saliba and Real Madrid, TEAMtalk tasked transfer insider Rudy Galetti with ascertaining Arsenal and Saliba’s respective stances.

Galetti informed us on October 10 that Arsenal view Saliba as an indispensable part of their team and have zero intention of letting him leave.

In further positive news for Gunners fans, Galetti was told Saliba is very happy at the Emirates.

Additionally, Saliba’s relationship with manager Mikel Arteta was described as ‘excellent’ by sources and he would like to continue his progression under the Spaniard.

Real Madrid very rarely fail to land their man in the market, though in this instance they face an uphill struggle to prise Saliba out of north London.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are also aiming to strengthen the full-back positions too. Trent Alexander-Arnold is wanted at right-back and Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies is their preferred option at left-back.

Both players are in the final year of their respective deals and could be available as free agents next summer. However, the latest on Alexander-Arnold from Football Insider revealed Liverpool have made ‘some progress’ in contract talks with the right-back.

Latest Arsenal transfer news

In other news, Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on a double Bournemouth raid in 2025.

Left-back Milos Kerkez and winger Antoine Semenyo are the pair in question. Bournemouth’s combined valuation of the two stars is reportedly £67m, though Arsenal would attempt to strike cheaper deals if acting on their interest.

Elsewhere, the Spanish press claimed Barcelona offered both Ferran Torres and Andreas Christensen as part of a cash plus-player exchange deal to sign Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian winger was labelled ‘untouchable’ by Arsenal and Barca’s hopes were quickly dashed.

Finally Gunners legend Ian Wright has somewhat surprisingly claimed Liverpool would be “definitely easily favourites” to win the Premier League this season if only Darwin Nunez were clinical in front of goal.

“I’ve seen enough of him (Nunez) now,” said Arsenal icon Wright. “I thought at some stage it would click for him, but it’s not clicked in for him.

“If it clicked in for him then Liverpool are definitely easily favourites, easily one of the favourites. Liverpool with a firing Darwin Nunez, I’m telling you, it’s a massive problem.”

Real Madrid trying to assemble jaw-dropping XI