Arsenal vying for £40m Man Utd centre-back target; Edu is desperate to secure Prem star

Arsenal have two high-profile defenders in Jean-Clair Todibo and Murillo on their radar, and Edu is the dribing force behind interest in one of those stars.

The Gunners had the best defensive record in the Premier League last season. But any marginal gains they can make to take the next step to the league title – which they missed out on by two points – will be considered.

Mikel Arteta improved his team last summer, and edged closer to Manchester City in the process.

As such, there’s little chance he’s going to stop now, and the defence is one area he’s keen to add to.

Riccardo Calafiori is one player they have been linked with in that area.

The Italian has been on the radar of their rivals, Tottenham.

And another man could be the subject of a battle between the two north London sides: Nottingham Forest’s Murillo.

Indeed, both clubs are keen on him, and it’s been reported by journalist Chris Wheatley that Edu is pushing Arsenal towards him.

DON’T MISS: Four glaring areas Arsenal must upgrade to get on Real Madrid and Bayern Munich’s level

Edu desperate for Murillo

“The Nottingham Forest defender Murillo – he’s attracted a lot of interest, of course, he had an amazing first season at Forest. Plucked from Corinthians and he’s really caught a lot of interest from teams across the Premier League,” Wheatley said.

“Tottenham, as well, really like him.

“I think it’s more Edu at Arsenal who really likes Murillo than Arteta.”

Indeed, the Gunners could make a move for the Forest man, with the club potentially needing to sell, but Wheatley suggests it’s Nice man Todibo who Arsenal want the most.

Arsenal face Man Utd battle for Todibo

“A name was mentioned to me a few weeks ago and that was Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice,” Wheatley said.

“He’s, again, really sought-after, Man United have been the main name linked with him. But interestingly, I heard that he was above other players on Arsenal’s shortlist.”

However, it might be that United get there ahead of the Gunners.

“But Todibo, he’s the one that was mentioned to me. It will be interesting to see exactly what happens to him this summer but I think Man United, at the moment, are probably frontrunners for his signature,” Wheatley said.

Todibo is valued at £40m by Nice, according to reports.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…