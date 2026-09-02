Arsenal have been told they might be able to get Julian Alvarez in January

Jamie Redknapp has suggested Arsenal might be able to land Julian Alvarez in January after his desired move to Barcelona in the summer was made impossible.

Alvarez, rated at £130m, implored Atletico Madrid to allow him to leave for Barcelona in the summer. He was desperate to make the switch between the Spanish giants, but was told in no uncertain terms that he’d never be sold to Barca.

But he spent the summer trying to force the move, even missing training and a recent Atletico match as he attempted to find a way out.

Nothing came of it, and with the saga running through to deadline day, Arsenal themselves had no chance of landing Alvarez, where he was also a top target.

But now that he’s been shown Atleti actually won’t budge on a transfer to Barca, if the Argentine does want to leave, the Gunners will be in the box seat in January.

Redknapp feels the winter move could have legs, after being asked if it was dead on deadline day.

He said on Sky Sports (17:10, Tuesday, September 1) :”It seems to have. I read this morning that he was training at the club [Atletico Madrid].

“It would have been a great signing, he is an upgrade on the strikers they’ve already got. He’s an elite player. It doesn’t look like that’s going to happen.

“[Arsenal] obviously had their hearts set on Vini Junior as well, that didn’t happen.

“They might just have to wait. You might have to wait until January if you want Alvarez and just be patient with the squad you’ve got.”

READ MORE: Petit tells Arsenal to ‘bring’ elite striker who has ‘something different’ to Alvarez after transfer failure

Arsenal have made great signings – Jamie Redknapp

Redknapp feels though Alvarez didn’t sign, Arsenal did land a pair of top players this summer.

He said: “There’s still a lot to be positive about. [Christos] Tzolis looks a really good player on the left-hand side, [Bruno] Guimaraes is going to be a really good signing, we saw that [against Aston Villa] albeit for 20 minutes. Some of his passing was top class.

“They’ve got enough and they will win the title again with the squad they’ve already got.”

The signing of Alvarez, then, if able to be made in January, might further Arsenal en route to a second consecutive league title.

And that Barca aren’t going to be getting him is crystal clear.

Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has said: “The truth is that it outrages ⁠us even more; we are repulsed by the dishonesty, the lack of ethics, transparency and professionalism, and ​we can only insist that we will not ‌negotiate with Barcelona under any ‌circumstances.

“I have the support of everyone working with me, from shareholders to directors, and ‌the only certain and firm decision is that we will not negotiate with Barcelona under any circumstances. You have my word – the player [Alvarez] will most certainly not be transferred to Barcelona.”