Arda Guler is still being linked with an Arsenal switch

Arsenal would reportedly have to pay between £30-40million for Real Madrid star Arda Guler, who it’s believed ‘may need to leave’ the Bernabeu to ‘reach his full potential’.

Arsenal decimated Real on April 8, in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. They knocked in three goals in the second half, to come away 3-0 victors.

Some of Real’s stars were criticised for being anonymous in the game, while some such as Guler were left on the bench. The Turkish international has three goals and seven assists this season, but hasn’t played a minute in any of the last five Champions League games.

According to The Sun, there is an acceptance in Spain that he ‘may need to leave’ Real if he’s to ‘reach his full potential’.

Arsenal have previous experience of allowing a Real player to reach their full potential, signing Martin Odegaard from the La Liga giants in 2021 and turning him into a star. The same could be true of Guler, with the report referencing their interest in him.

It states that Guler would cost £30-40million, but also suggests the move would not make much sense for Arsenal, with young talent Ethan Nwaneri thriving in similar areas to the Madrid man.

DON’T MISS: The dream Arsenal XI for 2025/26 with three new signings to finally win Premier League title

Guler wanted by Villa

If Arsenal were to go after Guler, they’d likely not be the only Premier League side in the mix.

Reports have linked him with Liverpool and Tottenham, while TEAMtalk are aware that Aston Villa are fans of the Turkish star.

Their interest is a long-standing one, which could see them take action this summer.

Villa president Monchi is a big fan of Guler’s, per sources, though the club’s wealth of attacking options might yet put paid to their efforts.

Indeed, Donyell Malen was signed in the January window, and he could be followed through the door permanently by Marcus Rashford, who was a winter loan signing.

Arsenal round-up: Gunners hit by injury concerns

Arsenal could be without each of Ben White, Thomas Partey and Jorginho for the next leg against Real, with Mikel Arteta unsure about the former pair, while stating “could not breathe properly” in the Gunners’ last game.

Meanwhile, Arsenal interest in Newcastle star Anthony Gordon has been confirmed by David Ornstein.

The Gunners have been on the hunt for his team-mate, Sweden striker Alexander Isak, but it’s been repeatedly suggested they’ll struggle to get that move over the line.

As a consequence, Arsenal are looking at other strikers, with TEAMtalk aware that recent contact with Benjamin Sesko’s representatives has been positive – a player who’ll cost in the region of £60million.

QUIZ – Arsenal’s most expensive signing per year