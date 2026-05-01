Arsenal are targeting a move for a Premier League winger who became the newest player to achieve a rare feat this season, and who has caught the eye of Mikel Arteta in both games against the Gunners.

Arsenal are in the market for a new winger at season’s end, with Gabriel Martinelli among five players the Gunners are willing to sacrifice in order to raise funds for a mega-money striker signing. Julian Alvarez and Victor Osimhen are targets on that front.

Martinelli’s exit would of course leave Arteta one man light on the flanks, and on the left side in particular.

And if Arsenal’s games against Bournemouth this season are anything to go by, they need look no further than the Cherries.

The latest from talkSPORT claims Arsenal are targeting a move for the ultra-impressive Eli Junior Kroupi, who has split time between the left wing and striker positions this term.

The 19-year-old is already scoring for fun with France’s Under-21s, and he’s made an instant impact in the Premier League too.

Kroupi has scored both home and away against the Gunners this season. His most recent goal against Arsenal was a costly one for Arteta’s side, with Bournemouth beating Arsenal 2-1 on April 11.

What’s more, Kroupi’s mark of 11 goals this term has made him just the fourth teenager to score double figure goals in their first season in the Premier League.

The only other players to achieve that rare feat are Robbie Fowler (Liverpool – 1993/94), Kevin Gallen (QPR – 1994/95) and Robbie Keane (Coventry City – 1999/00).

In any case, Kroupi’s exploits this term, and specifically when playing and scoring against Arsenal, have reportedly wowed Arteta.

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Eli Junior Kroupi wows Mikel Arteta

The report read: ‘Arsenal are among a number of top clubs keeping tabs on Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi.

‘Kroupi, 19, has scored 11 Premier League goals this season, becoming the first teenager to hit double figures in their maiden campaign in the competition.

‘The France Under-21 international also bagged goals home and away against the Gunners, capturing the attention of Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.’

Kroupi is also understood to be attracting attention from Manchester United and Manchester City too.

Regarding cost, there is no release clause in the winger’s contract, meaning the power lays with Bournemouth. Further strengthening their hand is the fact Kroupi is contracted until 2030.

Prior reports have suggested Bournemouth now value Kroupi – who they signed for just £10m from Lorient – at a much loftier figure in the £60m-£70m range.

But when you’re ripping Premier League defences to shreds and breaking records while still a teenager, gigantic price hikes are to be expected.

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