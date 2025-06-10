Arsenal and Mikel Arteta want to sign a player in a position where they’re already the strongest in the Premier League, though a dwindling contract will make a deal much more ‘affordable’ than first thought.

The Gunners once again finished second in the EPL this season, though it was through no fault of their goalkeeper and defenders.

Arsenal conceded the fewest goals of all Premier League teams for the second consecutive season. It was in attack where the main difference between Arsenal and champions Liverpool lay.

With the help of Player of the Year Mohamed Salah, Liverpool blasted a league-high 86 goals. That figure was 17 above Arsenal’s return of 69 goals, which in turn was eventually bumped into third place by Manchester City’s mark of 72 goals.

Perhaps even more eye-opening for Arsenal fans is the fact Brighton (66) in eighth and Brentford (66) in tenth only scored three goals fewer than Arsenal’s mark of 69. Tottenham (64) in seventeenth spot scored just five fewer goals.

Clearly, it’s in the final third where Arsenal must strengthen if they’re to go from challengers to champions.

The Gunners are exploring moves to sign a new left winger and striker, but according to The Athletic, Arteta wants yet another centre-back too.

That may surprise some given in William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, Arsenal already possess the league’s finest centre-back pairing.

Arteta doesn’t lack for worthy deputies either, with Ben White, Jurrien Timber, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Riccardo Calafiori all capable of playing centrally if and when required.

Nevertheless, Arteta wants a high calibre third option to compliment Saliba and Gabriel and per the report, Arsenal have fixed their gaze on Marc Guehi.

Guehi contract expiring; ‘affordable’ transfer tipped

The Crystal Palace and England ace is among the finest centre-halves in the Premier League. He played s starring role in helping the Eagles win the first major trophy in their history when lifting the FA Cup last month.

Palace’s reward for that victory is a first ever European campaign in the Europa League. However, Guehi might not be around to experience it.

The 24-year-old is primed to enter the final year of his contract and if Palace are going to cash in, the time is now.

A transfer from Palace to Arsenal who regularly compete in the Champions League would hold obvious appeal for Guehi.

However, Arsenal would have to reassure Guehi he’ll still rack up regular minutes, which isn’t a sure thing given Saliba and Gabriel are in situ.

Given the 2026 World Cup is now just one domestic season away, Guehi’s chances of starting for England could be negatively impacted if warming the bench at club level.

The Athletic stated: ‘Mikel Arteta would also like to sign a central defender to complement the first-choice pair of Gabriel and William Saliba.

‘Arsenal made a significant effort to lure [Dean] Huijsen from Bournemouth, but the Spanish international ultimately chose Real Madrid.

‘If Arsenal do enter the defender market, one man high on their list is Marc Guehi.

‘The 24-year-old has a year remaining on his contract, which could make him considerably more affordable.

‘The issue may be whether England international Guehi is prepared to join Arsenal, where he must compete for a place against the established pair of Gabriel and Saliba in a World Cup year.’

Newcastle are also circling over Guehi having tried and failed with multiple bids for the defender last summer.

Regarding cost, Guehi’s contract situation – one year remaining – would make a deal more ‘affordable’ than under normal circumstances.

Precisely how much it would take to get Palace’s green light wasn’t made clear by The Athletic. However, other outlets such as TBR Football have pointed to the round figure of £40m.

Even that reduced sum might be an ambitious target for Palace who must carefully consider their options if Arsenal, Newcastle or any other suitor do thunder in with a bid.

Latest Arsenal news – Zubimendi clarity / Sesko developments and more…

🔴⚪️ Why Zubimendi to Arsenal is delayed as Real Madrid hijack dismissed

🔴⚪️ Arsenal close on Benjamin Sesko deal as Saudi hijack FAILS and Leipzig get their wish

🔴⚪️ ‘World-class’ winger ‘wants’ to join Arsenal but on ONE condition