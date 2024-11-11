Arsenal have a viable ‘plan B’ to Viktor Gyokeres, with a report revealing the Gunners are warming to the idea of signing an Italy international for around €50m instead.

The lack of a striker who’s proven he can regularly score 20 goals per season is a constant talking point at Arsenal. The Gunners are understood to be weighing up a major addition in the striker position in 2025, with Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres in their sights.

But according to a fresh update from Caught Offside, the in-demand Sweden international is by no means the only frontman on Arsenal’s radar.

They state Atalanta and Italy ace, Mateo Retegui, is fast emerging as a worthy ‘plan B.’

The 25-year-old joined Atalanta from Genoa in a deal worth €28m in August. Retegui has shone since joining Atalanta, registering 11 goals and three assists in his first 12 Serie A matches for the club.

Retegui’s efforts have helped push Atalanta into second place at present, with Gian Piero Gasperini’s side sitting just one point off table-toppers Napoli.

His exploits have seemingly caught the attention of Arsenal too and the report concluded a deal could be made for around €50m.

Arsenal could settle if Gyokeres, Isak pursuits stall

Caught Offside clarified Atalanta don’t wish to sell their star striker, though offers in the €50m range will prove exceedingly difficult for the Italian side to reject.

It was stressed Retegui remains a secondary option for the time being at Arsenal, with their focus on higher profile targets such as Gyokeres.

The Sporting ace has been nothing short of sensational since leaving Coventry City for a new chapter in Portugal. Gyokeres has scored 66 goals in 68 games for Sporting and has emerged on a host of top clubs’ radars including Arsenal and Manchester United.

The latter of those two clubs would appear to hold a distinct advantage through the Ruben Amorim connection.

Gyokeres has shone under Amorim’s guidance at Sporting, though the manager has taken his talents to Old Trafford.

Amorim has declared he won’t raid Sporting in the upcoming January window, though all bets are off in the summer and beyond.

Gyokeres can reportedly leave Sporting for a fee in the €60m-€70m range next summer, according to Sky Germany. Aside from Arsenal, they also claimed Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool are hovering.

Another striker Arsenal have taken a close look at is Alexander Isak of Newcastle. However, TEAMtalk understands Newcastle would command a minimum of £100m before selling the striker.

If Arsenal baulk at those demands, the likes of Gyokeres and potentially Retegui could come to the forefront of their mind.

Latest Arsenal news

In other news, former Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has claimed the Gunners should have been in the mix for Pedro Neto over the summer. That comes on the back of Neto scoring the equalising goal in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Sunday.

“When we talk about Neto – he’s the sort of player who Arsenal maybe could have signed to have given that competition to other players,” he said on Match of the Day 2.

“That’s kind of what they need right now, to provide that competition.”

Elsewhere, Paul Merson is of the belief Arsenal’s striker search should not extend beyond Isak.

“I’m a big fan of this lad,” Merson said on Sky Sports. “I’m surprised Arsenal didn’t try and break the bank for him over the summer, I think he was the missing link for Arsenal.

“I think he can do everything, he can come short, he gets in the box, he can spread the game.

“That’s what Arsenal need, you need to spread the game so you can get players like [Martin] Odegaard and [Bukayo] Saka on the ball.

“At the moment Arsenal are a bit congested, they haven’t got a player like Isak. I’m a fan, I’m a really big fan. I thought his header against Arsenal was outstanding. Big fan.”