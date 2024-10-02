Arsenal have been warned that any fresh move to sign Benjamin Sesko next summer will cost them significantly more than initially expected after it was revealed that Edu had already failed with an “important financial offer” for the RB Leipzig striker.

The 21-year-old moved to Leipzig in the summer of 2023, joining from sister club RB Salzburg for a fee in the region of €24m (£20m, $26.6m) – a price which already looks a bargain and with Sesko having scored 18 times in 42 appearances across his debut campaign.

As a result, Arsenal were heavily linked with the Slovenian star as Mikel Arteta looked to beef up his attack and with TEAMtalk breaking the news that the Gunners boss had informed Eddie Nketiah he was free to move on.

And while the homegrown star was allowed to move to Crystal Palace, Arsenal’s hopes of replacing him with 21-year-old Sesko ultimately fell flat when he decided instead to sign a new deal with the Bundesliga side.

However, the Gunners remain admirers of Sesko and continue to keep a watch on his progress and with a future approach to bring him to Emirates Stadium still entirely possible.

Now Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Marco Guidi has revealed all about Edu’s attempts to bring the player to north London.

Speaking to Juventusnews24, Guidi said: “Arsenal looked like they could bring him to England already last summer, then the player also made the choice to stay at Leipzig for at least another season. Arsenal were the team that observed him most closely and made an important financial offer to Leipzig.

“In my opinion it is difficult to give a price now, because Sesko’s performances directly affects the price. I believe that next summer we will not go below €70-80m (up to £66.6m, $88.5m). If he does a lot of good, even more…”

DID YOU SEE? ➡️ Arsenal target dazzling world-class trio for 2025 as Arteta ‘tempts’ Barcelona star into January move

Arsenal move for Sesko still possible as striker comes clean on future

Indeed sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that a 2025 move for Sesko remains entirely possible and with the removal of his release clause from his contract, Leipzig will be free to negotiate the best price possible for the 73-goal star.

Furthermore, we have also been informed that Sesko has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ in place with the Bundesliga side to allow him the freedom to listen to offers next year if a suitable price comes in for his services.

And while Manchester United are among those keen, the strongest interest does come from the Gunners, who opted not to sign an alternative and planned ahead by deciding to use Kai Havertz – albeit quite effectively – in a central striker’s role this season.

Nonetheless, we understand Arsenal remain keen on a new centre forward addition next year and have five strikers under surveillance ahead of a potential big-money raid.

Sesko himself has also spoken out on his future having been linked with a move again in 2025, saying this week: “I don’t comment on transfer rumors. I’m happy in Leipzig and that’s why I recently extended my contract.

“I want to achieve even more great things here, Leipzig wants to grow a lot and I want to accompany the team on this very intriguing journey.”

Sesko has also been linked with a move to Leipzig’s Wednesday night opponents in the Champions League, Juventus, but reckons he is now out of their price range.

“By removing the clause, I believe he becomes an almost unattainable objective for our teams. For age, talent, for the interest of English teams.

“In my opinion he made the right choice by staying at Leipzig, because he is a player with enormous potential but perhaps not yet fully ready for a top-level team. It’ll be difficult to see him in Italy: he seems to me to be the classic player who unfortunately has now gone for our championship.”

Arsenal prep huge bid for world-class LaLiga star / Benfica talent also liked

Elsewhere, we can reveal that the Gunners remain hot on the trail for Nico Williams ahead of the 2025 transfer windows and are strongly considering a move to bring him to north London from Athletic Bilbao.

The Spain winger is now regarded as one of the best in the world and has a sizeable exit clause to go with it. That demand put off Barcelona last summer but we understand Edu and Co believe they can secure his signing next year and see him as an ideal addition to their attack.

Arsenal are also keen on a move to sign Benfica centre-back Tomas Araujo, who Crystal Palace have previously made a bid for. Both Chelsea and Tottenham are also among the 22-year-old’s admirers.

Arteta seemingly cannot have too many central defensive options either, with The Athletic also stating Arsenal have taken steps towards a deal for Palmeiras’ teenage star Vitor Reis.

In profile: the rise and rise of Benjamin Sesko

By Nathan Egerton

Sesko first started to make headlines when he scored 59 goals in 23 games in the Under-15 set-up at Slovenian side Krsko.

He moved to Austria at the age of 16 and signed for Red Bull Salzburg in a deal worth €2.5million.

The striker immediately joined Salzburg’s partner club, FC Liefering, on loan for two seasons. He scored just one goal in his debut season before netting 21 goals in the 2020/21 season.

Sesko returned to Salzburg and scored 29 goals over the following two seasons, helping the club win the Austrian Cup and two Austrian Bundesliga titles.

The 21-year-old completed a €24million move to RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023 and finished his debut season in Germany with 18 goals across all competitions.

He also became the youngest ever player to score in seven consecutive Bundesliga games at the age of 20 years and 353 days.

In addition to his club form, the Slovenia international has 15 goals in 35 caps for his country and won their Footballer of the Year award in 2022.

He is the youngest player and the youngest goalscorer in Slovenia’s history, having scored his first goal for the country against Malta in October 2021 at the age of 18 years, four months and eight days.

Sesko idolises Erling Haaland and has also been compared to the Manchester City forward due to his physicality, impressive technique and electrifying pace.

He stands at 6ft 4in, while only six Bundesliga strikers recorded a faster running speed than Sesko’s 35.47kmph in the 2023/24 season.

“Such comparisons motivate me and give me energy,” Sesko said when asked about Haaland. “They do not represent pressure. I will listen and learn so I can be even better than he is.

“My teammates at the club tell me that Haaland and I are very similar, especially in terms of speed. Most of them even tell me that I’m better than him.”