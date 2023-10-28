Arsenal weigh up compromise for £26m midfielder deal that would help unsettled star leave

Arsenal have set an asking price for Juventus target Thomas Partey in the region of £26m (€30m), according to reports in Italy.

It has already emerged this week that Juventus would prefer to take Partey on loan rather than a permanent deal if they do try to sign him in January. The Ghana international is believed to be interested in a new challenge away from the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal, though, are not willing to sanction a simple loan exit for someone who was a regular starter in their midfield last season. Therefore, they have decided to ask for €30m before sanctioning any exit for Partey.

That’s according to Tutto Juve, which adds that Juventus are unlikely to be able to afford that price. In theory, then, the transfer could fall apart – but the report claims there could be a compromise.

It is suggested that Juventus could attach an option to buy into their potential loan offer for Partey. Whether that will be enough to appease Arsenal – who have the player under contract until the end of next season – remains to be seen.

Juventus need a new midfielder because they have lost Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli to bans. They have also been linked with another option from north London in the shape of Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, but there has been some confusion about how concretely he is on their shortlist.

Neither Hojbjerg nor Partey have played in Serie A before, but both appear to be under consideration by the Serie A side, with Partey perhaps being so to a more significant degree.

Partey suffering from decline in prominence

This season has been a bit stop-start for the former Atletico Madrid midfielder. Not only has he encountered some injury issues, but he has also been having to play at right-back on occasion in Mikel Arteta’s changing system.

Arsenal broke their transfer record to add Declan Rice to their midfield this summer, which is another factor that has reduced Partey’s prominence in the team.

Obviously, Juventus would have a bigger need for Partey in his natural position, which might make them an appealing destination for the 30-year-old. But only time will tell if a deal can be done that suits all parties.

