Arsenal WILL sell star despite Arteta bluff with lucrative offer coming; £80m ace tops shortlist of replacements

Arsenal WILL listen to offers for Gabriel Jesus despite Arteta's claims to the contrary

Despite Mikel Arteta publicly insisting Gabriel Jesus won’t be sold a third source has provided evidence to the contrary, while a report has revealed who tops the Gunners’ shortlist of ideal replacements.

Jesus, 27, cost £45m when plucked from Manchester City in 2022. The Brazilian was an instant hit at the Emirates, though a persistent knee issue, combined with a dip in end product and the signing of Kai Havertz has made him expendable.

Jesus has become a bit-part player this term, with Havertz the one Arteta has turned to in the centre-forward position in 2024.

The Athletic recently brought news of Arsenal being willing to cash in on Jesus this summer in the event suitable offers are received.

Indeed, the Athletic stated: ‘If an offer were to arrive for the 27-year-old Brazil international in the forthcoming transfer window, Arsenal would be prepared to listen.’

Give Me Sport went on to echo those claims. They stated that Arsenal aren’t actively seeking to push Jesus out, though would accept a lucrative bid if one were tabled.

The speculation led to Gunners boss Mikel Arteta publicly claiming his side have zero intention of selling Jesus.

“I don’t know where reports about Gabriel Jesus exit are coming from,” Arteta told reporters last week. “We have no intention of letting Gabriel leave.”

However, a third source in the form of Football Insider have joined the chorus of claims that state Jesus can leave.

Jesus can leave, as Saudi Arabia mobilise

FI stated Arsenal ‘are ready to listen to offers’ for the Brazilian and his sale will help free up both room and funds for a true ‘difference maker’ up front.

Arsenal remain on the hunt for an explosive new forward to either compliment Havertz, or play instead of. If it’s the latter, Havertz could revert to the midfield role he occupied during the first half of the season.

On the subject of where bids for Jesus might come from, Give Me Sport pointed towards Saudi Arabia.

SPL clubs are reportedly giving strong consideration to tabling offers for Jesus as well as Arsenal teammate Thomas Partey. GMS declared any such offers for Jesus would be ‘lucrative’ ones.

Arsenal’s No 1 striker target named

All manner of strikers have been linked with Arsenal including Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig), Joshua Zirkzee (Bologna) and Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting CP).

However, per the Independent the No 1 target in Arsenal’s mind is Newcastle ace, Alexander Isak.

They stated the free-scoring 24-year-old is front and centre in Arsenal’s sights, though a deal will be anything but easy to make.

Various reports have suggested Newcastle’s striker is valued around the £80m mark. However, convincing the Magpies to sell is another matter entirely.

Isak’s deal at St. James’ Park does not contain a release clause. What’s more, the Swede is under contract until 2028, thus putting Newcastle in an incredibly strong bargaining position.

Isak has scored 20 goals in the Premier League in just 27 appearances this season. Only Erling Haaland (0.98) has produced a better goals-per-90m ratio than Isak (0.89).

He’d represent a sublime addition to the Gunners and further enhance their title credentials heading into next season. However, the Independent concluded a deal may only be viable if Isak ‘agitates’ for a move.

As yet, there’s no suggestion Isak is unhappy on Tyneside.

