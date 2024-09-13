Arsenal willing to sacrifice elite star for Real Madrid man expected to close Man City gap

William Saliba could be allowed to go to Real Madrid, with Aurelien Tchouameni heading to Arsenal

Arsenal are reportedly ‘willing to offer William Saliba’ to Real Madrid to secure the signing of midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who it’s believed can ‘consolidate’ the side after they narrowly finished second in the Premier League two seasons in a row.

Saliba has been one of the very best assets at Arsenal for the past two seasons. The French defender has helped the Gunners to second-placed finishes in those past two terms, playing 38 games last season as they got the closest of them.

His centrality to the side was perhaps highlighted best the season prior, though, when he missed the final 11 games of the season, and Arsenal dropped from the top of the table to second, with their title chances crumbling during the period he was out for.

But according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the north London outfit may be willing to let him go.

Indeed, it’s believed they ‘are considering’ letting the Frenchman go to Real Madrid, with a view to getting Tchouameni through the door in the deal.

They are ‘willing to offer’ the defender for the midfielder, as they want to improve their squad ‘to the highest level’ and see him as a ‘crucial addition’, especially after two narrow title misses.

Both sides ticking off an objective

Saliba has been heavily linked with Real of late, so the Gunners will be offering up a player they know they want.

It is said their aim is to sign him in the summer of 2025, and Arsenal could be giving them an easier route to that transfer.

That is not without good reason, though, as it’s said Mikel Arteta has ‘fallen in love’ with Tchouameni.

But even though the manager may feel the midfielder could help guide Arsenal to the title, Saliba, as one of the world’s best centre-backs, would also surely be in that same category.

It seems unlikely that Arteta would offer him up so easily, just to get another player, and one who has not has absolutely consistent minutes at Real so far.

Arsenal risk losing two centre-backs

Arsenal’s centre-back pairing of Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes has become a formidable one in the past couple of seasons.

But recent reports suggest Barcelona and Bayern Munich are both ‘lingering’ around the defender, which could spell trouble.

They do have a clear desire to recruit in the midfield, though, with Adrien Rabiot remaining on their radar.

Further up the pitch, the attack could get a boost, with Leroy Sane on the radar for 2025.

He was apparently courted prior to the signing of Raheem Sterling this summer, and given he is only on loan, the signing of the Bayern Munich man could be viable next year.

What would Arsenal lose in Saliba

The loss of Saliba would seem a very big one for Arsenal, given his form for the past few seasons.

Last season, in particular, he was one of the best players in the Premier League, making the PFA team of the year for 2023/24.

Of the 38 Premier League games Saliba featured in, the Gunners lost just five, and they only conceded 29 goals in the entire league season.

They also shut their opponents out in 18 of those games, highlighting the strength of the defence, of which Saliba is a pillar.

He has played every game so far this season, and Arsenal have conceded just once in those three fixtures.

