Arsenal spy Bellingham repeat with €30m bid tipped to earn Dortmund green light

Borussia Dortmund stars Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Gio Reyna celebrate with former teammate Jude Bellingham

Arsenal are sizing up a Borussia Dortmund attacker and a tempting offer worth around €30m could be enough to break the German club’s resolve, per a report.

Dortmund have proven themselves a fantastic club for some of the world’s brightest young talent to hone their craft. Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham became household names during their stints with the German giant.

Haaland has gone on to set records at Manchester City, while Bellingham has established himself as a fan favourite at the Bernabeu after scoring five goals in his first five matches.

Now, according to the Spanish press (as cited by Goal), Arsenal are hoping to emulate the success stories experienced at City and Real.

It’s claimed the Gunners see English winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens as a player capable of making a major impact in the future.

The 19-year-old joined Dortmund from Man City back in 2020 and enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in their first-team last season.

The right-footer – who can operate on both flanks – racked up 20 appearances last term, notching three goals along the way.

Bynoe-Gittens has had to be patient in the early going this year, with just a single substitute appearance to his name thus far.

Nonetheless, he remains a highly regarded young winger and Arsenal reportedly hope to lure him to north London.

£25.9m enough to sign diamond in the rough?

Given the player’s high ceiling, it’s understandably claimed Dortmund would put up a fight if Arsenal came calling.

Nonetheless, a bid around the €30m (approx. £25.9m) mark could reportedly be enough to make Dortmund sing.

Indicating just how highly Bynoe-Gittens is thought of, the wideman made his debut for England at Under-21 level during the last international break.

The landmark moment came just one month after Bynoe-Gittens turned 19, making him one of the youngest elements in Lee Carsley’s squad.

In other Arsenal transfer news, a ruthless decision taken by Mikel Arteta has prompted talk of a shock raid by Chelsea…

READ MORE: Stunning Chelsea raid on Arsenal takes shape, as £60m offer cited after Arteta plays with fire