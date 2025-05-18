Viktor Gyokeres has responded to Arsenal’s reported interest in him as the Sporting CP talisman inches closer towards a transfer exit.

Arsenal fans have been crying out for the club to sign a striker in recent seasons, and it seems as if the north London outfit will go all out to do that as they bid to end their five-year stretch without a major trophy.

One man who has been on the Gunners’ radar for quite some time is Sporting’s Gyokeres, who scored his 53rd goal of the campaign on Saturday to help his side clinch the Primeira Liga title.

The 26-year-old still has more than three years left on his contract but it increasingly seems likely that this season will be the forward’s last at the Portuguese giants.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Arsenal are in talks to sign Gyokeres and now he has responded to those transfer links – without giving much away.

He told Sport TV, via Record: “It’s football, I’m still here. I don’t know what’s going to happen. Nobody can predict the future.”

While Gyokeres is keeping his cards close to his chest, Arsenal co-chair Josh Kroenke suggested the Gunners will attack the transfer window in the coming weeks and months.

He told the club’s website: “We plan to invest to get behind winning and doing better next season. We’re delighted we have our sporting director, Andrea, who will play an important role in this.

“He is part of a unified and strong team, supported by the board, who are crystal clear on exactly what we need to do and the way in which we want to do it. The right way. The Arsenal way.”

Romano talks up Gyokeres exit

Fabrizio Romano has stressed that the former Coventry City striker, who joined Sporting from the Championship side in 2023 for around £20 million (€23.8m, $26.5m), will be heading to pastures new soon.

The Sweden international has been a revelation for the Lisbon outfit, scoring a remarkable 96 goals in 101 games in all competitions.

European giants are preparing themselves to bid for the ex-Brighton forward and now Romano suggests a move elsewhere is very likely.

He tweeted on Sunday: “Despite public statements, Viktor Gyökeres will surely leave Sporting this summer with a fee already agreed.

“Package worth around €65m (£54.6m, $72.5m) can be enough to get green light from Sporting as agreed with Gyökeres months ago. Discussions with top European clubs continue.”

