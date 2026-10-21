Harry Kane gives verdict on Arsenal after Bayern Munich draw

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has praised Arsenal after the 2-2 draw with Mikel Arteta’s side, with Declan Rice giving his verdict on the former Tottenham Hotspur star.

Arsenal played out a 2-2 draw with Bayern away from home at the Allianz Arena in Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Kane was one of Bayern’s best players, with the England international striker scoring a goal and providing an assist.

After the match, Kane spoke to TNT Sports and praised Arsenal, saying that the Premier League champions are “a really strong team”.

Harry Kane praises Arsenal

Kane said on TNT Sports (10:10pm, October 21, 2026) when asked about the mood in the Bayern dressing room: “Yeah, I think there is a little bit of disappointment.

“But probably when we look at the whole 90 minutes, a draw is probably a fair result.

“We had a good spell, kind of after we scored the first goal, so just before the first half and then into the first 20 minutes of the second half, I thought like we looked like the team that was going to go on and win it.

“Even when we went 2-1, we had a couple of moments where we could have killed the game, but we didn’t, but we are playing against a really strong team.

“We kind of got caught into a low block, they put us under a bit of pressure, we struggled to keep the ball and they got the ball.

“So, we can’t be too disappointed.

“We will take it.

“A lot of games in a short period of time.

“We take the point and move on.”

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Declan Rice raves about Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane

Declan Rice starred for Arsenal, as the England international did well in the middle of the park and scored the equaliser in the 82nd minute.

Rice plays with Kane for England, and he was effusive in his praise of the former Spurs striker.

The Arsenal star told TNT Sports: “He is the clear winner (for the Ballon d’Or).

“His numbers speak for themselves, the year he has had has been remarkable.

“When you play with him you realise how good he is and when you play against him you see how much of a pain it is.

“He is ridiculous, such a good player and I am lucky I can play with him, not so lucky I have to play against him.”

When asked about his goal against Bayern, Rice said: “When you play against teams who are man to man all over the pitch you have to apply certain principles.

“They follow you all over the pitch but I lost my man and I just kept running and lot my runner and then I was in on the goal. So happy.

“Gyokeres has been making such a good impact coming off the bench.

“He made some great runs tonight and set me up for the goal.

“It is what the manager has drilled into us.

“We aren’t just going to come here and sit.

“At home they are probably one of the best teams in Europe so to come here tonight and give that account of ourselves was really good.

“We have to keep going.”

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