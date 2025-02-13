Arsenal are claimed to be interested in signing former Tottenham striker Harry Kane in the summer transfer window, with a report stating that Manchester United and Chelsea are also keen on him, but there is a distinct possibility that the Gunners could fail in their quest to secure the services of the England international in the summer transfer window.

Kane is one of the best strikers in the world and is a goal machine. The English superstar has scored 380 goals and given 99 assists in 588 matches in all competitions so far in his career. Since joining Bayern from Tottenham in the summer of 2023, the 31-year-old has found the back of the net 73 times in just 74 appearances for the German club.

There has been speculation in recent days about a release clause in Kane’s contract at Bayern. The striker is reportedly available for £54million in January 2026.

That has alerted a number of clubs, including Manchester United, with the Red Devils’ co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe keen on seeing Kane make the move to Old Trafford.

Fichajes is now reporting that Arsenal want to sign Kane too despite the bitter north London rivalry with Tottenham.

The Gunners are said to have already expressed an interest in landing the England international striker in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal have been in desperate need of a striker for some time and tried to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa in the January transfer window.

The report has noted that Chelsea, Man Utd and Tottenham too have expressed interest in securing the services of Kane this summer.

Bayern, though, are not fussed about interest in Kane. The German giants are showing no signs that they are concerned about losing their star player.

READ MORE ➡️ Free agents: The three best unattached players available in each position

Harry Kane’s stance on potential Arsenal move

It would be a shock transfer if Kane were to leave Bayern and join Arsenal anytime soon.

Arsenal and Tottenham are two of the fiercest rivals in the world, and Kane would know that he would damage his legacy at Spurs if he moved to the Gunners.

According to TBR last week, it is extremely unlikely that Arsenal will be able to convince Kane to move to the Emirates Stadium.

The report has noted that Kane has ruled out the prospect of joining Arsenal or Chelsea because of the rivalry with Tottenham.

Spurs also have the first option of re-signing Kane, who scored 280 goals and provided 61 assists in 435 matches for the north London club.

Latest Arsenal news: Huijsen interest, Isak and Zubimendi competition

Arsenal have been linked with Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen as a potential successor to William Saliba.

Real Madrid are ramping up their pursuit of Saliba and have already been in contact with the defender’s representatives.

While Arsenal do not want to sell Saliba in the summer transfer window, Madrid are ready to make him the world’s most expensive defender of all time.

Therefore, the Gunners are looking at potential successors and believe that Huijsen would be a good signing for them.

Arsenal are also interested in signing a striker in the summer transfer window and believe that Alexander Isak would be perfect for them.

Arteta reportedly believe that Isak would help Arsenal win the Champions League.

The problem for Arsenal is that Premier League rivals Newcastle United do not want to sell their star striker and plan to hold talks with him over a new contract towards the end of the season.

Arsenal want to sign Martin Zubimendi in the summer of 2025 as well, but TEAMtalk understands that Real Madrid have surged into the race.

POLL: What is the biggest missing piece for Arsenal to win the Premier League?