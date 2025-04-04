Arsenal could find themselves being tripped up by Harry Kane, who is reportedly ‘campaigning’ for his team-mate Leroy Sane to be given a new Bayern Munich contract.

Sane is out of contract with Bayern at the end of the season, and it currently looks as if he could be leaving. Indeed, with no agreement over a new deal, he’d be able to depart for free in the summer.

He’s been directly involved in 15 goals this season, and Arsenal have taken a liking to the winger.

But reports suggest they could fail to land him due to former Tottenham man Kane’s meddling. It’s believed the Bayern striker wants the winger to remain at the club, and is directly trying to see that happen, per insider Christian Falk.

“Bayern Munich and Leroy Sané are in talks over a new contract. Sané wants to stay in Munich,” Falk told Caught Offside.

“Kane and [Jamal] Musiala are campaigning for him to get a new contract. His chances have improved, as he has performed very well recently.

“The question that remains: Will Sané accept a reduction in his salary? He currently earns €20m a year. If he does, it will be difficult for the interested Premier League clubs. FC Bayern currently hold the advantage.”

Just a few weeks ago, it was reported there had been a lack of any talks between Sane and Bayern, pointing to a transfer, but things seem to have changed.

Sane has held Arsenal talks

If Sane is to remain at Bayern, it’ll be a disappointing turn of events for Arsenal.

Indeed, news of late suggested they had held ‘concrete talks’ over his signing.

It was believed that some at Bayern did not feel the winger was worth keeping hold of, as he’d be extending into his 30s.

As such, the Gunners would have been confident that they’d have been able to land Sane, but that now looks in doubt.

Arsenal round-up: Sesko eager for Arsenal

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs has been made aware that RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko wants to move to Arsenal in the summer.

Another striker target, Matheus Cunha, is said to be dividing opinion at the Emirates, with new sporting director Andrea Berta favouring a more traditional No.9.

But the chances of signing Newcastle striker Alexander Isak have taken another hit, with the Gunners reportedly believing he’d prefer a move to Liverpool.

Meanwhile, it’s believed the north London outfit have made an approach to sign Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram.

