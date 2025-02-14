Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has been linked with a move to Arsenal in the summer, which would come as a major shock given his ‘legendary’ status at London rivals Tottenham.

The 31-year-old left Spurs for Bayern in 2023 and has been excellent for the German giants, scoring an incredible 21 goals from as many games so far this season.

But speculation around Kane’s future has ramped up after it came to light that he has a £67m release clause in his contract.

Arsenal and Manchester United have both been linked with the England captain in recent days, which is no surprise given they will be in the market for a new centre-forward come the summer.

However, former Man Utd and Tottenham striker Louis Saha suggests Kane would be just as well rejoining Spurs than moving to former rivals Arsenal, as the Gunners aren’t guaranteed to win trophies any time soon.

“Harry Kane is a legend at Tottenham,” Saha said in an interview with Paddy Power. “He left the country for trophies and a new challenge, and he could end up back in the Premier League. He may prefer the lifestyle in London. I could never see him joining Arsenal though – they are not guaranteed to win trophies, despite having great players and playing well.

“A striker of his quality will definitely give them more of a chance, but he can do that at Tottenham as well (not win trophies). He’s someone I respect and a good example for youngsters, so I could never advise him to join Arsenal.”

EXCLUSIVE: Leeds to hold talks over permanent Manor Solomon transfer with sacrifice of major star possible

Arsenal linked with shock Harry Kane transfer

A shock report on Thursday claimed that Arsenal are ‘exploring’ a potential move for Kane in the summer.

It’s no secret that Arsenal want to bring in a new front man and as we have consistently reported, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is a top target for them.

Newcastle’s Alexander Isak is considered to be the dream target for Mikel Arteta, while another approach for Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins can’t be ruled out, either.

Kane could be considered due to his fantastic goal scoring record in English football and he would no doubt help Arsenal in their quest for major trophies.

However, we understand that he is not seriously considering a return to the Premier League in the summer, even if sources suggest he would be open to coming back one day, to try and become the division’s all-time top scorer.

Arsenal are focusing on younger profiles than Kane at this stage and that makes a big-money move for the ex-Tottenham man unlikely.

Arsenal round-up: Saliba to Real Madrid, Nico Williams boost

Meanwhile, Arsenal centre-back William Saliba has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, who consider him a ‘superstar’, per reports.

Sky Sports Switzerland recently claimed talks between Real Madrid and Saliba’s camp have already taken place.

Furthermore, it’s was then stated Saliba ‘considers the Madrid club as the ultimate dream of his career, and the prospect of playing with his friend Kylian Mbappe, also from Bondy (an area of Paris), is a strong argument in his thinking.’

On the subject of cost, it was claimed Arsenal would demand £100m before cashing in. A sale at that price would make Saliba the world’s most expensive defender, surpassing Harry Maguire’s £80m transfer to Manchester United in 2019 by £20m.

In other news, Arsenal are reportedly frontrunners in the chase to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Club this summer.

Emirates Stadium is the ‘most likely destination’ for Williams as Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is ‘insistent’ on his capture.

While the 22-year-old is enticed by the prospect of starring for Barcelona, he sees the next part of his career as being in the Premier League, which puts Arsenal in a very strong position.

DON’T MISS: Ranking all Premier League clubs by transfer net spend in 2025: Man Utd flying high, Liverpool near the bottom

Arsenal transfer quiz: Higher or lower?