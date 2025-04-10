Arsenal are ‘keeping an eye’ on AC Milan superstar Rafael Leao after hitting a ‘stumbling block’ in their pursuit of their top winger target, according to reports.

Arsenal are prioritising signing a new striker and winger this summer, with incoming sporting director Andrea Berta already doing his homework on multiple players.

Mikel Arteta is understood to want a new left-winger who can compete with Gabriel Martinelli for a starting spot – although a versatile player who can play on both flanks would be ideal.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, AC Milan star Leao is ‘in Arsenal’s sights’, although a deal ‘will not be straightforward’ this summer.

The report claims that the 25-year-old has a ‘buyout clause exceeding €100m (£86m, $111m), a figure few clubs are willing to accept without prior negotiation.’

However, Arsenal ‘aren’t ruling out a move if they can free up salary space and secure revenue through strategic sales. Their interest in Leao stems from the need to add explosiveness and creativity on the wings, a trait that could make the difference in close matches.’

The talented Portuguese international is undoubtedly an elite player, having notched 68 goals and 55 assists in 253 games for Italian giants Milan.

Arsenal hit hurdles in Nico Williams pursuit

The fresh rumours surrounding Leao come after Arsenal received a blow in their pursuit of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams.

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs reported the Gunners’ concrete interest in Williams last month. They have him shortlisted alongside Wolves star Matheus Cunha, who Manchester United are also keen on.

However, according to a report from Football Insider claims Arsenal have been ‘hit by a stumbling block’.

“Arsenal are set to find Nico Williams’ wage demands and overall package a problem as they explore a deal to bring him to the club,” the report states.

“The Athletic Bilbao winger, 22, earns mega money on his current contract in the Basque Country but is attracting interest from top clubs across Europe.

“Williams has been identified as a top target at Arsenal – who are huge admirers of the Spain international – and high-level talks have been held in recent days.

“Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta would love to bring him to the Emirates Stadium but sources say they face a big decision on whether to spend a big portion of their summer budget on the Athletic Bilbao star.

“Arsenal will also be in the market for a marquee new striker signing this summer and could weaken their hand in those negotiations by overpaying for Williams.”

Football Insider’s report comes a day after Fabrizio Romano claimed that Arsenal are highly unlikely to learn of Williams’ intentions until May 21 at the earliest, which is when Athletic could play in the Europa League final in Bilbao. Reports in Spain have also claimed that Williams could sign a ‘lifetime contract’ with Athletic, so Arsenal have several obstacles to signing the talented winger.

With this in mind, Arsenal could shift their attention to other players, although the links with Leao are yet to be confirmed by reputable sources.

