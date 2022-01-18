Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has hinted at a permanent exit from the club while giving his verdict on a summer signing.

The right-back left Arsenal in the summer to join Spanish team Real Betis on a season-long loan. He has gone on to establish himself as a first-team regular, making 18 appearances so far this campaign.

Bellerin has previously explained his love for Betis, which is linked to his family. “My first shirt was Betis because my father was a fan of the Verdiblanco team,” the four-time Spain international said. “It was difficult for me to support another club.”

And it appears Bellerin could make the switch to Seville permanent following his comments on replacement Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The Japan international has proven to be a hit with the Gunners faithful thanks to his marauding displays down the right flank.

My replacement is doing great – Hector Bellerin

When asked about Mikel Arteta’s side, Bellerin said (via Caught Offside): “Arsenal are doing amazing and that makes me so happy. The player they got in my position is doing great.

“There’s literally no hard feelings for me. It’s beautiful to see because I watch every single game and I want the guys to do well.

Denis Zakaria could move to Premier League this January say club officials Arsenal and Manchester United both want Denis Zakaria this January and Borussia Monchengladbach have said the player could leave

“It’s just how football goes. You need to see what’s best for you and the club. I always say to the club, if I leave this place, I don’t want to leave you guys without, for example, anyone in my position, or in a position when you guys are not in the best terms.

“I want the best for all of us because I’ve been here for 10 years and I love this place. It’s worked out for everyone and that’s what shows me it was the right thing to do. It makes me really happy to see the guys doing well.”

Arsenal learn fate in striker pursuit

Meanwhile, Arsenal have discovered their chances of bringing Diego Costa back to the Premier League.

Recent reports have suggested a shock move to north London could be on the cards for the former Chelsea striker. He is without a club after the termination of his contract with Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro.

However, The Sun provide a transfer blow for the Gunners. They claim Costa has set his sights on a move to Corinthians. A transfer to the Sao Paulo club would see the goalscorer link up with former Chelsea team-mate Willian, who also had time at the Emirates.

A separate report from the Evening Standard also rules Arsenal out of the running. They are instead hoping to sign one of Dusan Vlahovic or Alexander Isak.

READ MORE: Leeds muscle in on Arsenal as rising star catches Bielsa’s eye to prompt twist in deal race